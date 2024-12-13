Create Customer Education Videos Faster with AI

Generate professional tutorial videos for effective customer onboarding. Enhance engagement and clarify step-by-step guides using HeyGen's voiceover generation.

392/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create a 90-second tutorial video aimed at new customers onboarding to a software product. The visual style should be a mix of screen recordings and dynamic text overlays, with an upbeat background track and a professional AI generated voiceover. Showcase how HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature can effortlessly transform an engaging and comprehensive script into a step-by-step user guide.
Example Prompt 2
Design a 45-second video for customer education, intended for existing customers who want to master advanced features. The visual aesthetic should be polished and professional, maintaining consistent branding throughout, with a sophisticated soundtrack. Emphasize how HeyGen's Templates & scenes provide a quick starting point, and how the Media library/stock support offers rich visuals to create video documentation effectively.
Example Prompt 3
Generate a 30-second rapid-fire video providing quick tips for common customer queries. This video is for customers seeking immediate solutions to specific problems. The visual and audio style should be fast-paced, direct, and utilize visually appealing text overlays, with a concise voiceover. Illustrate how HeyGen’s Voiceover generation can quickly create clear audio for diverse quick guides, and how Subtitles/captions enhance accessibility for all viewers.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Customer Education Videos Works

Quickly develop clear, engaging customer education videos with a generative AI platform. Boost product adoption and customer success efficiently.

1
Step 1
Create Your Engaging Script
Begin by outlining your key message. Use the intuitive text editor to craft a comprehensive script that will seamlessly convert into a dynamic video with our text-to-video capabilities.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to represent your brand. Select an expert voice or persona that best conveys your customer education content, enhancing engagement.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Brand Identity
Integrate your brand's unique look and feel. Utilize branding controls to add logos, adjust colors, and incorporate media library assets to make your tutorial videos distinctly yours.
4
Step 4
Export Your Education Video
Review your polished video, then simply click to export. Your high-quality video for customer education is now ready to share on your learning management system or customer portals.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Clarify Complex Product Features

.

Transform intricate product functionalities and technical information into easily digestible, clear, and comprehensive video documentation.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create customer education videos efficiently?

HeyGen leverages its generative AI platform to transform an engaging and comprehensive script into professional customer education videos. You can utilize AI avatars and AI generated voiceover to produce high-quality tutorial videos and step-by-step user guides without complex video production.

What creative controls does HeyGen offer for branding my video documentation?

HeyGen provides extensive branding controls, allowing you to integrate your logo, brand colors, and choose from various templates and scenes. This ensures your video documentation maintains a consistent and professional look, enhancing customer engagement.

Can HeyGen support diverse expert voice or persona options for training videos?

Yes, HeyGen offers a range of AI avatars and advanced voiceover generation capabilities to provide diverse expert voice or persona options. This allows you to create engaging and impactful training videos suitable for various customer success scenarios or e-learning modules.

How does HeyGen simplify video production for onboarding and user guides?

HeyGen simplifies video production by converting text-to-video with AI avatars and automated voiceover generation. This streamlines the creation of step-by-step user guides and onboarding materials, making it easier to produce clear and effective customer education.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo