Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Craft a warm and professional 60-second announcement video to share a significant company milestone with all your customers and potential leads. Utilize inspiring visuals and light orchestral music, leveraging HeyGen's diverse Templates & scenes to create a polished look and ensuring accessibility with Subtitles/captions.
Example Prompt 2
Inform customers about an upcoming service improvement or scheduled maintenance with a concise 30-second customer announcement video. Employ a reassuring, clear visual and audio style with calm background music to build trust among affected users, powered by HeyGen's Text-to-video from script and optimized for various platforms using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
Example Prompt 3
Generate an eye-catching 15-second promotional announcement video for social media followers and new prospects, highlighting a special offer or event. Design a dynamic visual style paired with exciting, trending music, utilizing HeyGen's rich Media library/stock support and customizable Templates & scenes to quickly grab attention and drive engagement.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work



Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Creating Customer Announcement Videos Works

Craft compelling customer announcement videos effortlessly. Leverage AI and intuitive tools to inform and engage your audience with professional results.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template or Write Your Script
Select from a library of professional "announcement video templates" to quickly start your project, or begin with a blank canvas and utilize the platform's "Text-to-video from script" capability to outline your message.
2
Step 2
Add Your Messaging and Visuals
Bring your message to life by adding text and selecting an "AI avatar" to present your announcement. Incorporate your brand elements to "customize video" for a consistent look.
3
Step 3
Apply Professional Polish
Enhance your video with high-quality "voiceover generation" from your script, ensuring clarity and impact. Add dynamic subtitles/captions to make your message accessible and engaging.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Widely
Finalize your video and use "aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to adapt it for different platforms. "Download and share" your customer announcement across all your marketing channels and social media.

Announce Customer Success Stories

Produce inspiring AI videos to announce and celebrate customer success, building trust and showcasing value to prospects.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging customer announcement videos?

HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly produce professional announcement videos using AI avatars and text-to-video technology. Select from a wide range of announcement video templates and customize them to fit your brand message for impactful customer communication.

Does HeyGen offer templates for various types of announcement videos?

Yes, HeyGen provides a diverse library of announcement video templates suitable for product updates, company news, and more. Easily customize these templates with your branding, media, and script to make professional videos unique to your message.

What AI features does HeyGen provide for creating announcement videos?

HeyGen's AI features simplify the process of writing the script and generating voiceovers for your announcement videos. Our platform allows you to transform text directly into a captivating video with AI avatars, ensuring a polished final product.

Can I customize the visual style of my announcement videos in HeyGen?

Absolutely, HeyGen gives you full control to customize video elements like branding, background, and aspect ratios. Ensure your announcement videos are professional and perfectly aligned with your company's visual identity for effective communication.

