Turn authentic customer stories into powerful marketing assets. Generate compelling video testimonials quickly with HeyGen's AI avatars.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
For general consumers and social media followers, an engaging 30-second customer testimonial video is needed, featuring an AI avatar delivering an authentic review. This video's visual and audio style should be upbeat, modern, and incorporate a dynamic music bed to capture attention quickly. Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to bring your customer's voice to life without needing live footage.
A relatable 45-second customer feedback video, explaining how your solution resolved a significant pain point, would be ideal for users considering the product and internal customer support teams. Its visual style should be empathetic and solution-oriented, using on-screen text to highlight key takeaways. Ensure accessibility and clarity by employing HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature.
Design an energetic 50-second video demonstrating practical application for brand advocates and potential new customers, simulating a 'how we use it' scenario. The visual style should be engaging and informal, incorporating varied scenes and visual transitions to keep viewers hooked. Enhance the production process using HeyGen's templates & scenes to quickly assemble a dynamic narrative.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Showcase Customer Success Stories.
Effortlessly turn customer testimonials into compelling video content, driving social proof and trust for your brand.
Amplify Customer Voices on Social Media.
Quickly create captivating video clips from customer interviews, perfect for sharing impactful advocacy across all social platforms.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen simplify the creation of customer advocacy videos?
HeyGen streamlines the process of creating authentic customer advocacy videos and testimonials using AI avatars and text-to-video technology. This eliminates traditional video production complexities, making it easier to gather and showcase compelling customer stories efficiently.
Can HeyGen support B2B customer advocacy videos for marketing campaigns?
Absolutely, HeyGen is ideal for B2B customer advocacy videos, enabling businesses to create compelling customer stories that resonate with their target audience. Leverage HeyGen's branding controls to ensure consistency across all your marketing campaigns and social media channels.
What features does HeyGen offer to ensure high-quality customer testimonial videos?
HeyGen provides features like professional AI avatars, voiceover generation, and automatic subtitles/captions to help you produce great quality videos. You can also edit and polish your customer testimonials with access to a media library and various templates.
Does HeyGen facilitate effective distribution of customer stories across different platforms?
Yes, HeyGen allows you to easily adapt your customer stories for various marketing campaigns and social media platforms through aspect-ratio resizing and diverse export options. This ensures your valuable customer feedback and user-generated content reaches the widest audience.