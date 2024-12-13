Effortlessly Create Culture Principles Videos
Showcase company values and drive employee retention by transforming scripts into engaging culture videos with HeyGen's text-to-video from script.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 60-second video for current employees that highlights stories of employee retention and shared experiences. This video should adopt an authentic, interview-style visual and audio approach, showcasing real team members discussing their contributions and how company principles foster a positive environment. Ensure accessibility by adding Subtitles/captions and enhance the narrative with relevant B-roll from HeyGen's Media library/stock support.
Produce a dynamic 30-second video designed for external audiences, potential partners, and social media followers, showcasing a key aspect of your corporate culture. This engaging piece should feature quick cuts, upbeat background music, and modern graphics to captivate viewers and amplify your employer brand. Leverage HeyGen's Templates & scenes for rapid creation and use Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize it for various social media platforms.
Create a 45-second instructional video specifically for onboarding new employees, clearly outlining two essential cultural principles. The visual style should be clear, informative, and illustrative, potentially incorporating animated elements or infographic-style visuals to explain complex ideas. Employ HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to ensure accuracy and consistency in the messaging, complemented by a friendly Voiceover generation.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Share Company Culture on Social Media.
Quickly produce captivating corporate culture videos to attract top talent and strengthen your employer brand across social platforms.
Enhance Employee Onboarding and Engagement.
Leverage AI-powered videos to introduce company values during onboarding, fostering engagement and improving employee retention.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help create engaging corporate culture videos?
HeyGen empowers businesses to create compelling corporate culture videos quickly using AI avatars and text-to-video technology. This helps communicate company values effectively and enhance your employer brand through dynamic visual content.
What benefits does HeyGen offer for recruitment videos?
HeyGen streamlines the creation of impactful recruitment videos and employee testimonials by transforming text into engaging visual narratives. You can easily showcase authentic employee stories to attract top talent and optimize your recruitment process.
Can HeyGen assist in scaling our company culture video production?
Yes, HeyGen serves as a robust video production platform, allowing you to scale the creation of company culture videos with efficiency. Utilize customizable templates, branding controls, and automatic editing features to maintain consistency and quality across all your communications.
Does HeyGen support stronger employee retention and onboarding?
HeyGen effectively supports employee retention and streamlines onboarding by enabling the swift creation of engaging culture videos. Easily share company values and employee stories, fostering a strong sense of community and connection from the start.