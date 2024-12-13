Create Culture Orientation Videos to Engage New Hires

Engage new employees and showcase your company's culture with dynamic onboarding videos, powered by HeyGen's AI avatars.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create a 60-second 'day in the life' style culture video aimed at prospective candidates and current employees, showcasing our vibrant workplace culture with professional, inclusive visuals and an inspiring audio track. Utilize HeyGen's voiceover generation to narrate the company's commitment to employee engagement and growth, providing an authentic glimpse into our environment.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a concise 30-second orientation video for new team members, outlining essential quick tips for navigating our onboarding process, presented with energetic graphics and a clean, minimalist visual style. Leverage HeyGen's Templates & scenes to efficiently craft a polished video content that ensures all new hires receive a consistent and engaging introduction to their roles.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a 90-second deep dive into our company's culture, targeting all employees and external stakeholders, employing a cinematic visual style with diverse and authentic footage, paired with a calming musical score. This 'culture video' can be enhanced by HeyGen's Media library/stock support, ensuring high-quality, relevant visuals that truly reflect our unique values and foster a sense of belonging among new employees.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create Culture Orientation Videos

Welcome new team members effectively by crafting engaging, on-brand culture orientation videos that showcase your company's unique spirit and values.

Step 1
Create Your Script
Outline your key messages and company values. Utilize HeyGen's text-to-video capabilities to transform your written script directly into compelling spoken content for your orientation videos.
Step 2
Select Your Visuals
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars and professional templates. Ensure your video features inclusive visuals that reflect your company's diverse workforce and culture.
Step 3
Refine Your Message
Enhance clarity and engagement by adding background music and automatic subtitles/captions to your video, ensuring your onboarding new employees with a video is impactful and accessible.
Step 4
Export Your Video
Apply your brand's logo and colors using branding controls to maintain consistency. Then, export your polished video content in various aspect ratios for seamless sharing across platforms.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Create Inspiring Welcome & Culture Videos

Craft impactful videos to effectively communicate your company's unique culture and values, inspiring new employees and fostering a strong sense of belonging.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create engaging culture orientation videos for new employees?

HeyGen empowers companies to create dynamic culture orientation videos for new employees using AI avatars and text-to-video technology. This streamlines the onboarding process, ensuring consistent and professional delivery of your company's culture.

What features does HeyGen offer to ensure our orientation videos reflect our unique company's culture?

HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing you to integrate your company's logo and colors directly into your orientation videos. Utilize customizable templates and a rich media library to perfectly capture your workplace culture and enhance employee engagement.

Can HeyGen produce polished training videos efficiently without extensive video production experience?

Absolutely. HeyGen simplifies the creation of polished training videos through intuitive text-to-video conversion and ready-to-use templates. You can generate professional voiceovers and add subtitles, eliminating the need for complex video production expertise.

How does HeyGen support creating inclusive visuals for the employee onboarding process?

HeyGen offers diverse AI avatars and comprehensive subtitle generation, enabling you to create inclusive visuals that resonate with all new employees. This ensures your onboarding process is accessible and welcoming to everyone.

