Create Culture Orientation Videos to Engage New Hires
Engage new employees and showcase your company's culture with dynamic onboarding videos, powered by HeyGen's AI avatars.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Create a 60-second 'day in the life' style culture video aimed at prospective candidates and current employees, showcasing our vibrant workplace culture with professional, inclusive visuals and an inspiring audio track. Utilize HeyGen's voiceover generation to narrate the company's commitment to employee engagement and growth, providing an authentic glimpse into our environment.
Produce a concise 30-second orientation video for new team members, outlining essential quick tips for navigating our onboarding process, presented with energetic graphics and a clean, minimalist visual style. Leverage HeyGen's Templates & scenes to efficiently craft a polished video content that ensures all new hires receive a consistent and engaging introduction to their roles.
Craft a 90-second deep dive into our company's culture, targeting all employees and external stakeholders, employing a cinematic visual style with diverse and authentic footage, paired with a calming musical score. This 'culture video' can be enhanced by HeyGen's Media library/stock support, ensuring high-quality, relevant visuals that truly reflect our unique values and foster a sense of belonging among new employees.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Boost Employee Onboarding Engagement with AI.
Enhance your new hire orientation videos, making them more engaging and memorable to improve retention and understanding of workplace culture.
Scale Culture & Onboarding Content Globally.
Easily produce and distribute comprehensive orientation content to new employees, ensuring consistent messaging across diverse or remote teams worldwide.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help create engaging culture orientation videos for new employees?
HeyGen empowers companies to create dynamic culture orientation videos for new employees using AI avatars and text-to-video technology. This streamlines the onboarding process, ensuring consistent and professional delivery of your company's culture.
What features does HeyGen offer to ensure our orientation videos reflect our unique company's culture?
HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing you to integrate your company's logo and colors directly into your orientation videos. Utilize customizable templates and a rich media library to perfectly capture your workplace culture and enhance employee engagement.
Can HeyGen produce polished training videos efficiently without extensive video production experience?
Absolutely. HeyGen simplifies the creation of polished training videos through intuitive text-to-video conversion and ready-to-use templates. You can generate professional voiceovers and add subtitles, eliminating the need for complex video production expertise.
How does HeyGen support creating inclusive visuals for the employee onboarding process?
HeyGen offers diverse AI avatars and comprehensive subtitle generation, enabling you to create inclusive visuals that resonate with all new employees. This ensures your onboarding process is accessible and welcoming to everyone.