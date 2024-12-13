Effortlessly Create CRM Segmentation Videos Now

Deliver personalized video emails at scale. Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to connect deeply with each contact segment, boosting engagement and conversions.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 90-second professional explainer video showcasing how to create personalized video email campaigns for distinct CRM Segments, leveraging HeyGen's AI avatars and Voiceover generation. This video is aimed at experienced marketing professionals and CRM managers, featuring sleek, data-driven visuals and an engaging, confident tone to highlight the power of segment-based remixing.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 2-minute technical tutorial on integrating custom fields from your CRM to generate dynamic personalized videos, utilizing HeyGen's Text-to-video from script and customizable scenes. Designed for CRM administrators and technical marketers, the video will feature detailed screen-recording visuals and a precise, expert voiceover to explain the nuances of contact data usage in creating advanced CRM segmentation videos.
Example Prompt 3
Design a compelling 45-second promotional video illustrating how HeyGen's templates & scenes and AI avatars simplify the rapid creation of multiple personalized videos for different stages of the customer journey. This inspiring and fast-paced video, with an energetic voiceover, targets mid-level marketers and sales teams seeking to scale their video content efforts for improved engagement.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create CRM Segmentation Videos

Boost engagement and deliver targeted messages by creating personalized video content for each of your CRM segments using HeyGen's powerful features.

Step 1
Select Your Audience Segments
Begin by defining your target groups based on your CRM data. This crucial first step ensures you understand your audience segmentation for crafting truly personalized content within HeyGen.
Step 2
Choose a Video Template
Browse HeyGen's extensive library to select from various video templates. These templates provide a professional foundation for your CRM segmentation videos, tailored for different campaign objectives.
Step 3
Add Personalized Content
Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to customize your message for each segment. Inject dynamic text and tailor the script to create highly relevant and personalized video email experiences.
Step 4
Export and Integrate Your Videos
Generate and download your personalized videos, choosing from various aspect ratios. Easily integrate these high-quality videos into your marketing automation platform for targeted delivery and maximum impact.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Personalized Content Distribution

Quickly create and distribute segment-specific video content across social platforms and email for higher engagement.

Frequently Asked Questions

What capabilities does HeyGen offer to create CRM segmentation videos?

HeyGen empowers users to create personalized videos for specific CRM segments by leveraging AI Avatars and a powerful text-to-video generator. This enables segment-based remixing of content, ensuring each contact segment receives highly personalized content.

How does HeyGen facilitate personalized video email for specific CRM segments?

HeyGen allows you to seamlessly integrate personalized videos into your email marketing campaigns. By utilizing contact data and custom fields, HeyGen enables dynamic content remixing, ensuring your video email personalization resonates deeply with each audience segmentation.

Are HeyGen's video templates suitable for creating diverse CRM segmentation campaigns?

Yes, HeyGen provides a wide array of versatile video templates specifically designed to support diverse marketing campaigns. These templates allow you to quickly generate high-quality videos and adapt personalized content for various CRM Segments, enhancing your customer journey touchpoints.

How does HeyGen's Free Text to Video Generator enhance CRM segmentation videos?

HeyGen's Free Text to Video Generator utilizes advanced AI features to transform your scripts into dynamic videos efficiently. This technical capability streamlines the creation of personalized videos, allowing you to scale your CRM segmentation videos with ease and consistency.

