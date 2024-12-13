Create Creative Brief Videos and Simplify Your Workflow

Clearly define your video project's objectives and target audience, crafting compelling briefs faster with HeyGen's efficient text-to-video from script feature.

353/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 60-second professional video targeting freelance video producers and agencies, emphasizing the crucial role a detailed video creative brief plays in successful client projects. The visual and audio style should be clean, informative, and corporate, featuring an AI avatar delivering expert advice on defining the target audience.
Example Prompt 2
Create an engaging 30-second instructional video for content creators and brand strategists on crafting a compelling 'Key Messages' section within their creative brief. The video should have a minimalist, animated aesthetic supported by a clear, authoritative voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation feature, highlighting the importance of the Tone of Voice.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 75-second step-by-step tutorial video aimed at project managers in marketing teams, demonstrating how to effectively use a creative brief template to streamline their video production process. Employ a clear, instructional visual style with helpful text overlays and a neutral background score, utilizing HeyGen's templates & scenes for a professional presentation of project Timeline management.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Creative Brief Videos

Craft compelling creative brief videos with ease. Transform your strategic vision into engaging visual content, ensuring crystal-clear communication for your projects.

1
Step 1
Create Your Brief Script
Begin by outlining your creative brief details, including objectives and key messages. Use HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature to effortlessly convert your written brief into a dynamic video, setting the foundation for your project.
2
Step 2
Select a Visual Foundation
Choose from a wide range of pre-designed layouts or customize your own. Utilize HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" to quickly establish the visual style and structure for your video creative brief, ensuring a professional presentation.
3
Step 3
Add Engaging Elements
Enhance your brief video by incorporating "AI avatars" to narrate your content and generate professional voiceovers. Integrate branding controls like logos and colors to maintain your visual identity, making your brief distinct and memorable.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Brief
Review your video for clarity and add "Subtitles/captions" to ensure accessibility and comprehension. Once finalized, easily export your creative brief video in the desired aspect ratio, ready for distribution to your team or stakeholders.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Facilitate Project Kickoffs with Video Briefs

.

Enhance understanding and engagement in project kickoffs by presenting creative briefs as dynamic videos, improving team alignment and efficiency.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen streamline the creation of video creative briefs?

HeyGen simplifies the process to create creative brief videos by converting your brief's text into a dynamic video. Its intuitive platform acts as a creative brief maker, helping you quickly outline objectives and key messages for your project.

What visual elements can HeyGen incorporate into a creative brief video?

HeyGen allows you to enhance your video creative brief with AI avatars and incorporate your brand's visual identity through custom logos and colors. You can also utilize its media library to establish the desired mood board and tone of voice.

Can HeyGen help customize creative brief templates for different campaigns?

Yes, HeyGen provides flexible creative brief templates that you can easily customize for various advertising or marketing campaigns. This ensures each video clearly communicates the project's objectives and key messages while maintaining consistency.

How does HeyGen ensure a consistent tone and messaging in video creative briefs?

HeyGen helps maintain a consistent tone of voice and clear message through its text-to-video and voiceover generation features. By defining your key messages within the script, HeyGen ensures your video creative brief effectively resonates with your target audience.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo