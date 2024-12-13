Create Corporate Values Training Videos That Engage

Boost employee engagement and internal communication. Craft authentic corporate values videos using HeyGen's flexible templates and scenes.

326/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 60-second engaging video for emerging leaders and management, focusing on key corporate values critical for Leadership Training. This video needs a professional and inspiring visual style with dynamic transitions and an authoritative narration. Incorporate HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver key insights from diverse perspectives.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 30-second internal communication piece for all employees, highlighting a specific corporate value and its daily application. The visual style should be concise and informative with positive, upbeat background music. Leverage HeyGen's voiceover generation to quickly produce and update messages as needed with customizable scripts.
Example Prompt 3
Create a 50-second video aimed at prospective and current employees, showcasing our authentic storytelling to illustrate the impact of our company culture and corporate values. This piece should feature a relatable and vibrant visual style with modern graphics and on-screen text reinforcing core messages. Integrate HeyGen's media library/stock support to enhance visual engagement.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Corporate Values Training Videos

Easily produce professional and impactful corporate values training videos that resonate with your team and strengthen company culture, all with AI.

1
Step 1
Develop Your Script
Craft compelling narratives and align your message with authentic storytelling principles. Leverage Text-to-video from script to quickly transform your ideas into a foundational video.
2
Step 2
Select Visuals and Voices
Enhance your content by choosing from diverse AI avatars and a rich media library. This helps in creating engaging videos that resonate with your employees and embody your corporate values.
3
Step 3
Apply Brand Elements
Integrate your company's identity by utilizing Branding controls (logo, colors) to ensure consistency. Reinforce your company culture through a visually cohesive and professional presentation.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Prepare your video for distribution by using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to fit various platforms. Deliver impactful employee engagement content that effectively communicates your corporate values.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Cultivate a Strong Company Culture

.

Craft authentic storytelling videos that embody core corporate values, inspiring employees and strengthening company culture.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create compelling corporate values training videos?

HeyGen enables businesses to efficiently create engaging corporate values training videos using AI avatars and customizable templates. This helps articulate company culture and fosters employee engagement through internal communication.

Can HeyGen enhance employee engagement through authentic company culture videos?

Yes, HeyGen empowers you to produce compelling company culture videos and employee testimonials with AI avatars, ensuring authentic storytelling. This approach makes your corporate values resonate deeply with your team.

What makes HeyGen an effective AI video maker for corporate training and development?

HeyGen streamlines the creation of AI-driven training videos for scenarios like Onboarding New Employees and Leadership Training. Its intuitive platform and customizable scripts allow for rapid production of professional and engaging videos.

Does HeyGen support custom branding for corporate values content?

Yes, HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, enabling you to integrate your company's logo and specific color palettes into your corporate values training videos. This guarantees a consistent brand presence across all internal communication.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo