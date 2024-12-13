Create Corporate Culture Videos That Attract Top Talent

Boost your employer brand and attract talent. Easily produce engaging company culture videos from script with HeyGen's AI avatars.

386/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
For current employees and future recruits, an authentic 30-second company culture video is needed to capture the essence of your company values and daily collaborative environment. Aim for an engaging and friendly visual style, utilizing text-to-video from script for impactful messaging and clear subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility.
Example Prompt 2
Craft a compelling 60-second corporate culture video focused on fostering employee retention and reinforcing your distinctive employer brand. The visual and audio style should be modern, confident, and appreciative, leveraging HeyGen's templates & scenes and extensive media library/stock support to create a polished and professional narrative for current employees and industry professionals alike.
Example Prompt 3
Imagine a dynamic 15-second corporate culture highlight perfect for social media, aimed at quickly attracting talent and demonstrating a specific, exciting aspect of your workplace. This short video should employ HeyGen's AI avatars for a quick, impactful message, ensuring it's optimized for various platforms using aspect-ratio resizing & exports, delivered with an upbeat and trending audio track.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Corporate Culture Videos

Craft compelling videos that showcase your company culture and attract top talent using HeyGen's intuitive tools.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template or Start with a Script
Select from HeyGen's diverse range of "Templates & scenes" designed for company culture, or directly input your script to instantly generate video content.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar and Voice
Bring your story to life by choosing an appropriate "AI avatar" to represent your team or values, and pair it with a natural-sounding voiceover.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and Enhance Visuals
Incorporate your "Branding controls" such as logos and brand colors. Further enrich your video with media from the stock library and add subtitles for accessibility.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Culture Story
Utilize "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to optimize your video for various platforms, making it easy to share on social media or during recruitment efforts.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Inspiring Company Values Videos

.

Develop inspiring videos that communicate company values and motivate your current and future employees.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

Does HeyGen simplify creating impactful corporate culture videos?

Yes, HeyGen simplifies creating engaging corporate culture videos by transforming text scripts into professional videos using AI avatars and voiceovers. This significantly streamlines your video production, making it easier to consistently showcase your company culture.

What features does HeyGen offer to enhance our employer brand and attract top talent?

HeyGen empowers you to elevate your employer brand and attract talent through dynamic recruitment videos. You can utilize branding controls to ensure consistency, incorporate employee testimonials, and leverage AI avatars to showcase your unique company culture effectively.

How can HeyGen assist in showcasing company values and employee benefits?

HeyGen assists by providing templates and the ability to create animated videos that clearly communicate your company values and employee benefits. You can also include authentic employee testimonials to boost employee retention and highlight what makes your workplace unique.

Can HeyGen videos be customized for different platforms and social media?

Absolutely, HeyGen allows for extensive customization of your corporate culture videos, including aspect-ratio resizing for various social media platforms. With branding controls, stock media support, and diverse templates, you can tailor your video production to fit any channel and maximize your reach.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo