Create Corporate Culture Videos That Attract Top Talent
Boost your employer brand and attract talent. Easily produce engaging company culture videos from script with HeyGen's AI avatars.
For current employees and future recruits, an authentic 30-second company culture video is needed to capture the essence of your company values and daily collaborative environment. Aim for an engaging and friendly visual style, utilizing text-to-video from script for impactful messaging and clear subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility.
Craft a compelling 60-second corporate culture video focused on fostering employee retention and reinforcing your distinctive employer brand. The visual and audio style should be modern, confident, and appreciative, leveraging HeyGen's templates & scenes and extensive media library/stock support to create a polished and professional narrative for current employees and industry professionals alike.
Imagine a dynamic 15-second corporate culture highlight perfect for social media, aimed at quickly attracting talent and demonstrating a specific, exciting aspect of your workplace. This short video should employ HeyGen's AI avatars for a quick, impactful message, ensuring it's optimized for various platforms using aspect-ratio resizing & exports, delivered with an upbeat and trending audio track.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Culture Videos for Social Media.
Easily create engaging social media videos to showcase your company culture and attract talent.
Onboarding & Training Engagement.
Enhance employee onboarding and retention by integrating engaging culture videos into training programs.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does HeyGen simplify creating impactful corporate culture videos?
Yes, HeyGen simplifies creating engaging corporate culture videos by transforming text scripts into professional videos using AI avatars and voiceovers. This significantly streamlines your video production, making it easier to consistently showcase your company culture.
What features does HeyGen offer to enhance our employer brand and attract top talent?
HeyGen empowers you to elevate your employer brand and attract talent through dynamic recruitment videos. You can utilize branding controls to ensure consistency, incorporate employee testimonials, and leverage AI avatars to showcase your unique company culture effectively.
How can HeyGen assist in showcasing company values and employee benefits?
HeyGen assists by providing templates and the ability to create animated videos that clearly communicate your company values and employee benefits. You can also include authentic employee testimonials to boost employee retention and highlight what makes your workplace unique.
Can HeyGen videos be customized for different platforms and social media?
Absolutely, HeyGen allows for extensive customization of your corporate culture videos, including aspect-ratio resizing for various social media platforms. With branding controls, stock media support, and diverse templates, you can tailor your video production to fit any channel and maximize your reach.