Create Contact Center Orientation Videos: Boost Onboarding

Revolutionize employee onboarding videos. Easily convert text scripts into engaging content with AI, ensuring cost-effective and consistent training.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a crisp 60-second customer service training video aimed at both new and existing contact center agents to smoothly onboard them to a new software or specific process walkthrough. The visual style should be clean and instructional, combining animated screen recordings with an authoritative AI presenter guiding viewers step-by-step, accompanied by a clear and concise voiceover generation to explain complex steps easily. An informative tone and subtle ambient music will ensure agents grasp the essential operational procedures.
Example Prompt 2
Create an impactful 30-second video specifically for contact center agents, focusing on refining their customer interaction skills and demonstrating best practices in real-time scenarios. This piece should utilize HeyGen's templates & scenes to quickly set up dynamic, role-play scenarios that highlight positive customer outcomes. The visual and audio style should be upbeat and encouraging, featuring short, engaging interactions, clear dialogue, and a motivating soundtrack to reinforce effective communication techniques in contact center orientation videos.
Example Prompt 3
Produce an inspiring 45-second orientation video for all contact center staff, articulating the company's core mission, vision, and values, and fostering a sense of belonging. This video should leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to convert a powerful narrative into a visually rich experience. The visual style should be professional and polished, incorporating diverse stock footage and graphics that reflect corporate culture, paired with an aspirational soundtrack and a compelling AI voiceover to resonate deeply with employee engagement.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create Contact Center Orientation Videos

Quickly produce engaging and informative orientation videos for your contact center agents, ensuring consistent training and enhanced employee engagement with AI.

Step 1
Write Your Training Script
Develop your comprehensive contact center orientation content. Then, leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to instantly generate a video draft from your text.
Step 2
Choose Your AI Presenter
Select from a diverse range of realistic AI avatars or upload a custom one to represent your brand and deliver your message professionally, making your training relatable.
Step 3
Apply Your Brand Identity
Enhance your orientation video's professional look and feel by utilizing HeyGen's Templates & scenes feature to align with your corporate culture and brand guidelines.
Step 4
Export and Localize Content
Once finalized, export your video in various formats. Easily reach diverse global teams by adding Subtitles/captions or translating content for multilingual support.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Simplify Complex Information for Education

Clarify intricate contact center policies and procedures, making complex information digestible for new employees to improve understanding.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create engaging employee onboarding and training videos?

HeyGen empowers businesses to produce high-quality employee onboarding videos and comprehensive training materials quickly. Utilize AI avatars and text-to-video from scripts to craft compelling content, ensuring new hires are engaged and corporate culture is effectively communicated.

What are the benefits of using HeyGen for corporate video production?

HeyGen streamlines corporate video production by transforming text scripts into professional videos with AI presenters and AI voiceovers. This significantly reduces traditional production costs and time, allowing for agile content creation for internal communications and external training.

Can HeyGen support multilingual content for global employee training?

Yes, HeyGen supports multilingual content creation, making it ideal for global employee training videos and orientation programs. With features like AI dubbing technologies and the ability to add subtitles, you can easily localize your content to reach diverse audiences effectively.

How does HeyGen facilitate the creation of contact center orientation videos?

HeyGen provides an efficient platform to create contact center orientation videos and customer service training videos. Leverage customizable templates and AI avatars to demonstrate process walkthroughs and role-play scenarios, ensuring your agents are well-prepared.

