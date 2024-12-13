Create Community Response Videos with AI Power

Effortlessly engage online communities and turn customer feedback into impactful videos using AI avatars for a professional touch.

332/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Social Media Managers and content creators, craft a dynamic 90-second reaction video to recent industry news, designed to engage online communities and spark discussion. Utilize HeyGen's voiceover generation to add expressive commentary, combining authentic reactions with insightful analysis in an energetic visual style.
Example Prompt 2
Product managers and marketing teams, illustrate how customer feedback videos are synthesized into actionable insights with a 2-minute, informative and data-driven explainer. Employ HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to transform internal reports into a clean, easy-to-understand visual narrative, enhanced with automatic subtitles/captions for accessibility and clarity.
Example Prompt 3
Non-profits and event organizers, develop a 45-second uplifting community engagement template video to announce upcoming initiatives and foster participation. This friendly video should utilize an AI avatar from HeyGen to convey your message effectively, leveraging HeyGen's Templates & scenes for a quick and visually appealing creation.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Community Response Videos

Effortlessly craft engaging video responses to your online community using AI-powered tools, enhancing customer feedback and fostering stronger connections.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Foundation
Begin by selecting a compelling community engagement template from our library, leveraging intuitive Templates & scenes to jumpstart your video response.
2
Step 2
Integrate Community Feedback
Seamlessly incorporate community feedback by using the integrated Screen recorder to capture relevant content or upload existing video clips.
3
Step 3
Personalize with an AI Spokesperson
Enhance your message by selecting from a diverse range of lifelike AI avatars to serve as your AI Spokesperson, delivering your response with authenticity.
4
Step 4
Polish and Share Your Response
Ensure your video is accessible and clear for your audience by utilizing the AI Captions Generator to automatically add accurate Subtitles/captions, then share it widely.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Motivational Community Content

.

Craft inspiring and uplifting videos to respond to your community and boost morale and engagement.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify video creation with AI?

HeyGen utilizes advanced AI-powered tools, including a Free Text to Video Generator, to transform your scripts into engaging videos effortlessly. This allows users to quickly create professional-quality content without extensive video editing experience.

Can I use AI avatars to represent my brand in videos?

Yes, HeyGen enables you to leverage diverse AI avatars, including an AI Spokesperson, to deliver your message with a consistent and professional on-screen presence. You can customize these AI avatars to align with your brand's identity and communication needs.

What features does HeyGen offer for engaging online communities?

HeyGen provides robust tools to engage online communities, such as the ability to create community response videos and use Picture-in-picture (PiP) for dynamic content. These features are perfect for making reaction videos or customer feedback videos, enhancing your audience interaction.

Does HeyGen provide tools for accessibility and branding?

Absolutely, HeyGen offers an AI Captions Generator to automatically add subtitles to your videos, enhancing accessibility for all viewers. Additionally, you can utilize branding controls for logos and colors to maintain a consistent brand image across all your video content.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo