Develop a 45-second instructional video guiding high school seniors through a specific challenging aspect of the college application process, such as writing a strong essay or gathering recommendation letters. The visual style should be informative and step-by-step, with a reassuring audio tone, utilizing HeyGen's Subtitles/captions feature to ensure clarity and accessibility for all viewers.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a concise 30-second video offering quick, actionable tips for creating impactful videos specifically for scholarship applications. This prompt requires a motivating and professional visual aesthetic with a dynamic voiceover, leveraging HeyGen's diverse Templates & scenes to help students quickly assemble a compelling pitch.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a 90-second admissions video designed for students applying to specialized programs, such as an arts supplement or an audition video, focusing on how to effectively showcase their specific talents and communication skills. The production should exhibit a polished, professional visual style with high-quality audio, benefiting from HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to ensure optimal presentation across platforms.
Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create College Prep Videos

Craft compelling college application videos that highlight your unique personality and achievements, helping you stand out in the competitive admissions process.

1
Step 1
Outline Your Message
Start by outlining your key points and scripting your message. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to effectively develop your 'outline and script' for your college prep video.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Visuals
Select an AI avatar or a suitable template to represent you. Combine it with compelling visuals from our media library to make your 'admissions video' impactful and engaging, 'creating impactful videos'.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Details
Refine your video for clarity and impact. Add Subtitles/captions for accessibility and consider applying branding controls to make your video truly 'Stand Out' to admissions committees.
4
Step 4
Export and Apply
Finalize your video by using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to fit specific application requirements. Submit your polished video confidently as part of your 'college application process'.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create a compelling college application video?

HeyGen empowers students to create impactful videos for their college admissions. Utilize AI avatars and text-to-video from script to confidently present your introduction video and stand out in the college application process.

Can I use HeyGen for an optional video supplement or arts supplement?

Absolutely. HeyGen is ideal for producing various college prep videos, including an optional video supplement, arts supplement, or even an audition video. Its features like voiceover generation and subtitles ensure professional editing and production without needing to record and edit video traditionally.

What features does HeyGen offer for students creating admissions videos?

HeyGen offers a robust set of features specifically designed for creating impactful videos for college admissions. Students can leverage templates & scenes, AI avatars, and text-to-video to craft polished content that enhances their communication skills and helps them stand out.

How does HeyGen simplify the college video application process?

HeyGen simplifies the entire college application video process by allowing you to transform your script into a professional video with AI avatars and automated voiceover generation. This streamlines outline and script development into a high-quality presentation for any scholarship applications or private school admissions.

