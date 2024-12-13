Effortlessly Create Collaboration Platform Onboarding Videos
Engage new hires and simplify training with captivating onboarding videos, leveraging HeyGen's AI avatars for dynamic content.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Craft a 60-second engaging onboarding video for current employees introducing a new LMS or CRM integration into their existing collaboration platform. The visual style should incorporate dynamic animated graphics, an energetic voiceover generated via HeyGen's voiceover generation, and clear on-screen text to highlight key functionalities, ensuring a seamless learning curve.
Develop a 30-second employee onboarding video designed to showcase the company's vibrant culture and core values to prospective candidates and new recruits. The visual and audio style should be authentic, warm, and inviting, conveying a strong sense of belonging, with the narrative expertly crafted using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to ensure impact.
Produce a 15-second microlearning video snippet demonstrating a single advanced feature within a collaboration platform, targeted at users seeking quick refreshers. The visual style should be fast-paced and tutorial-like with crisp visuals, utilizing HeyGen's robust Templates & scenes to efficiently "create onboarding videos" that are clear and direct in their instruction.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Boost Onboarding Engagement & Retention.
Enhance new hire learning and retention by creating engaging, AI-powered onboarding videos that captivate your audience.
Scale Onboarding Video Production.
Quickly produce a high volume of tailored onboarding videos for diverse roles, ensuring consistent and accessible training for all new hires.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help create engaging onboarding videos for new hires?
HeyGen empowers you to create engaging onboarding videos that effectively introduce new hires to your company culture and values. Utilize our AI avatars and text-to-video functionality to produce professional employee onboarding videos efficiently.
What features does HeyGen offer to streamline the creation of onboarding videos?
HeyGen offers AI-powered templates and advanced AI avatars to significantly streamline the video creation process. You can effortlessly generate natural-sounding voiceovers directly from your script, making it simple to produce high-quality content.
Is it possible to customize the branding of onboarding videos made with HeyGen?
Absolutely. HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo, brand colors, and other visual elements into your onboarding videos. This ensures a consistent and professional look for all your employee communications.
How quickly can I create high-quality onboarding videos using HeyGen?
With HeyGen's intuitive platform, you can quickly create onboarding videos from a simple script using our text-to-video feature. This efficiency allows you to rapidly produce professional and informative content for your team's needs.