Craft a 60-second engaging onboarding video for current employees introducing a new LMS or CRM integration into their existing collaboration platform. The visual style should incorporate dynamic animated graphics, an energetic voiceover generated via HeyGen's voiceover generation, and clear on-screen text to highlight key functionalities, ensuring a seamless learning curve.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a 30-second employee onboarding video designed to showcase the company's vibrant culture and core values to prospective candidates and new recruits. The visual and audio style should be authentic, warm, and inviting, conveying a strong sense of belonging, with the narrative expertly crafted using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to ensure impact.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a 15-second microlearning video snippet demonstrating a single advanced feature within a collaboration platform, targeted at users seeking quick refreshers. The visual style should be fast-paced and tutorial-like with crisp visuals, utilizing HeyGen's robust Templates & scenes to efficiently "create onboarding videos" that are clear and direct in their instruction.
How to Create Collaboration Platform Onboarding Videos

Effortlessly craft engaging employee onboarding videos for your collaboration platform, ensuring new hires quickly adapt and thrive with personalized content.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template
Select from AI-powered templates to quickly start your employee onboarding videos. Integrate your script to transform text into professional video scenes with HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Content
Personalize your onboarding videos by selecting diverse AI avatars and adjusting their appearance to match your brand. Add custom media from HeyGen's library or upload your own to illustrate key features of your collaboration platform.
3
Step 3
Enhance and Brand
Apply your company's visual identity using Branding controls to incorporate logos and brand colors, making your collaboration platform onboarding videos cohesive. Generate clear voiceovers and add subtitles to ensure accessibility and clarity.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your engaging onboarding videos by adjusting Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms. Export your video in the desired format, ready for seamless integration into your LMS or directly sharing with new hires to streamline their experience.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create engaging onboarding videos for new hires?

HeyGen empowers you to create engaging onboarding videos that effectively introduce new hires to your company culture and values. Utilize our AI avatars and text-to-video functionality to produce professional employee onboarding videos efficiently.

What features does HeyGen offer to streamline the creation of onboarding videos?

HeyGen offers AI-powered templates and advanced AI avatars to significantly streamline the video creation process. You can effortlessly generate natural-sounding voiceovers directly from your script, making it simple to produce high-quality content.

Is it possible to customize the branding of onboarding videos made with HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo, brand colors, and other visual elements into your onboarding videos. This ensures a consistent and professional look for all your employee communications.

How quickly can I create high-quality onboarding videos using HeyGen?

With HeyGen's intuitive platform, you can quickly create onboarding videos from a simple script using our text-to-video feature. This efficiency allows you to rapidly produce professional and informative content for your team's needs.

