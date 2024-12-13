Create Code of Conduct Training Videos in Minutes

Craft engaging, accessible compliance and ethics training in minutes. Leverage AI avatars for realistic scenarios and ethical decision-making.

Example Prompt 1
Create a 45-second animated explainer video targeting HR managers who need to rapidly create compliance training content. The visual and audio style should be modern and direct, incorporating branded scenes that align with the company's identity, delivered with a confident and informative tone. HeyGen's ability to integrate branded scenes allows for quick, recognizable content.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 90-second animated story-based employee training video that tackles common workplace dilemmas, suitable for all employees seeking enhanced ethics training videos. The visual narrative should be engaging and relatable, depicting scenarios with positive resolutions, supported by a clear and empathetic voiceover. This video can be efficiently generated using HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a concise 30-second AI-driven video for a diverse workforce, specifically designed to make complex policy updates accessible training. The visual presentation should be dynamic and inclusive, featuring on-screen text and a friendly, welcoming voice, making full use of HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature for broader reach.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create Code of Conduct Training Videos

Develop engaging and compliant ethics training videos quickly with AI-powered features, ensuring your employees understand and uphold company standards.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Training Content
Easily convert your existing code of conduct documents or training scripts into a compelling video by pasting your text directly. This leverages HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability to customize training content.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar and Scenes
Choose from a diverse range of "AI avatars" to represent your message and select suitable templates and branded scenes to build a realistic and relatable training environment.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and Accessibility Features
Integrate your company's logo and brand colors using "Branding controls" to maintain consistency. Add multilingual voiceovers and subtitles for an accessible training experience.
4
Step 4
Generate and Export Your Compliance Video
Produce your high-quality compliance training video, then easily leverage "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to prepare it for deployment across all your internal platforms.

Clarify Complex Ethical Dilemmas

Use AI video to break down intricate ethical guidelines and workplace dilemmas into easy-to-understand and impactful training modules.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging code of conduct training videos?

HeyGen empowers you to transform dull compliance training into engaging content using AI avatars and branded scenes. You can easily customize training content with realistic scenarios for impactful story-based employee training.

What makes HeyGen's AI-driven videos ideal for compliance training?

HeyGen leverages AI-driven videos to streamline the creation of crucial compliance training, allowing you to produce high-quality content in minutes. This ensures your workforce receives consistent and accessible training efficiently.

Can I customize ethics training videos with specific workplace dilemmas using HeyGen?

Absolutely, HeyGen allows you to fully customize training content, incorporating realistic scenarios and common workplace dilemmas. This helps employees practice ethical decision-making through relevant and practical examples.

How does HeyGen support accessible and multilingual ethics training?

HeyGen provides multilingual voiceovers and subtitles, making your ethics training videos universally accessible to a diverse workforce. This ensures clear communication and comprehensive understanding across all employee groups.

