Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
For small business owners struggling with marketing, develop a 60-second professional explainer video on how to make coaching videos to build their business. The visual and audio style should be clean and corporate, featuring an AI avatar delivering key insights, enhanced with HeyGen's subtitles/captions to ensure maximum comprehension for a busy audience.
Example Prompt 2
Unlock new skills for busy professionals with a dynamic 30-second training video, focusing on a specific online coaching technique. Employ a fast-paced, energetic visual style utilizing various customizable templates & scenes available in HeyGen, paired with concise, clear audio to keep the audience focused and informed.
Example Prompt 3
HR professionals can effortlessly produce a 50-second informational video outlining effective video content for coaching internal teams. The visual style should be calm and authoritative, like a mini-documentary, incorporating HeyGen's media library/stock support for relevant visuals and soft background music to create an informative yet soothing atmosphere for internal content creation.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create Coaching and Mentoring Videos Works

Easily produce professional coaching and mentoring videos using AI avatars and customizable templates to share your expertise effectively.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Develop your coaching message into a clear script. Use the text-to-video feature to instantly transform your written content into scenes, forming the foundation of your training video.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Spokesperson
Select from a diverse range of AI avatars to visually represent your brand and deliver your content with a friendly, professional touch.
3
Step 3
Add Engaging Elements
Enhance your video with AI voiceovers that resonate with your audience, ensuring your message is delivered clearly and impactfully.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your coaching video and export it in various aspect ratios, ready to be shared across platforms to grow your online coaching presence.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Produce Impactful Motivational Content

Craft compelling motivational videos that inspire and uplift your audience, driving positive change and action.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I create engaging coaching and mentoring videos with HeyGen?

HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create coaching and mentoring videos using AI avatars and customizable templates. You can transform scripts into engaging videos quickly, making your content creation process efficient and professional.

What are the benefits of using AI avatars for coaching videos on HeyGen?

HeyGen's AI avatars act as your virtual AI Spokesperson, delivering your message clearly and consistently. They help enhance your video content for coaching by providing a professional on-screen presence without the need for cameras or actors.

Does HeyGen offer tools for producing scripted training videos efficiently?

Yes, HeyGen is designed to help you produce high-quality, scripted training videos with ease. You can leverage text-to-video functionality and robust editing features to generate professional training materials quickly, often without watermarks.

How does HeyGen support building my online coaching business with video content?

HeyGen enables you to build your online coaching business by generating diverse video content for coaching and marketing. From testimonials to instructional modules, you can create professional videos that resonate with your audience and establish your brand.

