Create CMS Training Videos Easily & Fast
Accelerate content editor tutorials and master creating new pages by turning scripts into engaging video lessons using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script.
Master the art of Creating new pages and efficiently utilizing the powerful editing toolbar within your CMS with a 90-second instructional video. This video should feature dynamic screen capture demonstrations and an engaging, upbeat narration, easily crafted using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability, ensuring content editors quickly grasp every function.
Unlock the full potential of your Media Manager with a comprehensive 2-minute tutorial focusing on best practices for uploading images and organizing digital assets. Present this content through professional and detailed walkthroughs, fronted by an expert AI avatar presenter from HeyGen's AI avatars collection, providing clear guidance for users managing digital assets.
Discover the latest new features impacting site development tutorials with a concise 45-second video spotlighting key updates and their practical applications for experienced web designers. Employ sleek, modern animations and a concise, impactful audio track, enhanced with automatic Subtitles/captions generated by HeyGen for maximum accessibility and retention.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Create More CMS Training Courses.
Develop numerous CMS tutorials and getting started videos efficiently, expanding your reach to a global audience of learners.
Boost CMS Training Engagement with AI.
Leverage AI to create dynamic and interactive CMS training videos, significantly improving learner engagement and knowledge retention.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen streamline the creation of comprehensive CMS training videos?
HeyGen allows you to easily create CMS training videos by transforming your scripts into engaging AI-powered video tutorials. Utilize realistic AI avatars and professional voiceover generation to deliver clear, step-by-step instructions for your users to learn how to use the CMS.
What HeyGen features assist in developing technical CMS tutorials for content editors?
HeyGen provides customizable templates and a rich media library to build effective technical CMS tutorials for content editors. Enhance understanding with automatically generated subtitles, ensuring your documentation is accessible and comprehensive for tasks like editing and publishing.
Can HeyGen help customize and brand CMS learning modules?
Yes, HeyGen offers robust branding controls to customize your CMS learning modules with your company's logo and colors. This ensures consistency across all your getting started videos and training sessions, reinforcing your brand identity for your site development tutorials.
Does HeyGen support creating step-by-step guides for editing and publishing content?
Absolutely, HeyGen makes it simple to produce detailed step-by-step guides for complex tasks like editing and publishing content within your CMS. You can easily export these tutorials in various aspect ratios to suit different platforms, making it ideal for demonstrating new features or the Media Manager.