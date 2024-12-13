Create Client Onboarding Videos That Impress & Retain

Boost user engagement and reduce onboarding time with captivating videos. Use HeyGen's AI avatars to create personalized, dynamic onboarding experiences.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second professional customer onboarding video for B2B software clients, providing clear, step-by-step tutorial videos on initial setup and core functionalities. The visual style should be polished and instructive, with a confident voice guiding the process, and Subtitles/captions generated from Text-to-video from script ensuring clarity for all viewers, effectively reducing onboarding time.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 30-second dynamic and interactive video aimed at creative agency clients, making a powerful first impression by showcasing a project's potential. Adopt a modern, slick, fast-paced visual style with upbeat background music and dynamic text animations. Leverage HeyGen's Full Customization with animation features and various Templates & scenes to create client onboarding videos that capture attention and excitement.
Example Prompt 3
Generate a 50-second empowering onboarding video for new e-commerce platform subscribers, offering quick tips and clear guidance to maximize their experience. The visual and audio style should be bright and encouraging, featuring a friendly AI avatar delivering a personalized message. Incorporate an explicit call-to-actions and utilize Voiceover generation to effectively drive user engagement from the start.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Client Onboarding Videos

Streamline your client onboarding process with personalized and engaging videos, boosting user engagement and improving customer retention.

1
Step 1
Select Your Video Foundation
Kickstart your project by choosing from our diverse range of "video templates" and structuring your scenes using our intuitive "Templates & scenes" feature.
2
Step 2
Add Your Unique Content
Integrate your specific messaging and data, utilizing "AI avatars" to deliver a dynamic and "personalized onboarding videos" experience for your clients.
3
Step 3
Apply Visual Enhancements
Boost the clarity and impact of your "engaging onboarding videos" by easily adding professional "subtitles/captions" to ensure your message is universally understood.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your "onboarding videos" by using our "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" features to optimize them for any platform, ensuring maximum reach and user engagement.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Rapidly Create Dynamic Onboarding Videos

Quickly produce captivating and dynamic onboarding videos, transforming complex information into easily digestible content.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen help create engaging onboarding videos?

HeyGen empowers you to create engaging onboarding videos effortlessly by leveraging AI avatars and customizable video templates. Transform your scripts into dynamic and interactive videos, ensuring your tutorial videos captivate new users and reduce onboarding time.

Can I personalize customer onboarding videos with HeyGen?

Absolutely, HeyGen enables extensive personalization for your customer onboarding videos. Utilize AI avatars, custom branding controls, and your own media to craft personalized content that resonates directly with your audience, fostering stronger user engagement.

What features does HeyGen offer for SaaS onboarding videos?

For SaaS onboarding videos, HeyGen provides comprehensive features like AI video creation from text, customizable templates, and powerful voiceover generation. Easily integrate clear explanations and calls-to-action to guide new users through your product, enhancing their initial experience.

How can HeyGen improve user engagement and customer retention?

HeyGen significantly improves user engagement and customer retention by enabling the creation of consistent, high-quality, and effective onboarding videos at scale. Our AI-powered platform ensures a smooth, visual onboarding experience that educates users efficiently, ultimately helping to reduce onboarding time and build lasting relationships.

