Example Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second video specifically for all employees, explaining an upcoming Cultural Change within the organization. The visual style should be friendly and collaborative, utilizing diverse HeyGen AI avatars to demonstrate desired new behaviors, set to an upbeat background music track, fostering positive Employee Training experiences.
Example Prompt 2
Create a compelling 30-second AI Training Video targeted at front-line staff, guiding them through a new operational process. The visual style should be clean and tutorial-like, incorporating screen recordings alongside animated graphics, with a calm, instructional tone perfectly synchronized by HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature, simplifying the process of managing organizational change.
Example Prompt 3
Generate a dynamic 15-second announcement for the general workforce, introducing an exciting new change management initiative. The visual style should be attention-grabbing and modern, leveraging HeyGen's customizable Templates & scenes for rapid creation, featuring an energetic yet clear spoken message to efficiently create change management videos using an intuitive platform.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Change Management Videos

Quickly develop engaging change management videos with AI spokespersons and customizable templates, ensuring clear communication and smooth transitions for your team.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by drafting your change management message. HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability allows you to easily convert your written content into spoken dialogue.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Spokesperson
Select an appropriate AI avatar from HeyGen's diverse library to represent your message and connect with your audience.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Video
Personalize your video by integrating your company logo and brand colors using HeyGen's Branding controls. You can also add relevant background visuals from the media library to enhance your message.
4
Step 4
Generate and Export
Finalize your video, then utilize the Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to produce and download your change management video in the optimal format for distribution across all platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of change management videos?

HeyGen allows you to easily create change management videos by transforming text scripts into engaging content. Its intuitive platform features customizable video templates and robust text-to-video generation capabilities, streamlining the entire production process for effective communication during organizational shifts.

What innovative AI Training Videos capabilities does HeyGen provide?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI to produce dynamic AI Training Videos featuring realistic AI avatars that serve as AI Spokespersons. This includes sophisticated voiceover generation and AI Captions Generator capabilities, making complex training content engaging and accessible for employee training.

Can HeyGen support organizations in managing organizational change with video?

Absolutely, HeyGen empowers leadership communication for managing organizational change by enabling rapid creation of consistent, branded video messages. With features like branding controls and multilingual voiceovers, organizations can ensure clear strategy rollout and cultural alignment across diverse teams.

Does HeyGen offer solutions for multilingual voiceovers in corporate communications?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust multilingual voiceovers to ensure your corporate communications resonate globally. This capability, powered by advanced voiceover generation, is crucial for effective strategy rollout and fostering cultural change by delivering messages in multiple languages.

