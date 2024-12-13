Create Certification Program Promotion Videos

Quickly produce stunning promotional videos for your certification programs using Text-to-video from script to boost enrollment and engagement.

411/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a concise 30-second spot designed for busy mid-career professionals looking to quickly reskill or upskill without schedule disruption. The video should adopt a fast-paced, informational style with clear narration and clean graphics, leveraging HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to efficiently convey key program benefits like "hands-on learning" and its significant impact on "Marketing" skills.
Example Prompt 2
Envision a 60-second narrative aimed at individuals researching in-depth specialized certification programs and corporate training decision-makers. This explanatory and authoritative video will employ sleek animation overlays and a professional voiceover to demonstrate complex concepts simply, utilizing HeyGen's Templates & scenes to build visually rich storytelling that positions the program as a leading "Promo Video Maker" resource for "Training Videos".
Example Prompt 3
Craft an engaging 45-second testimonial reel to appeal to skeptical learners seeking validation before committing to a program. The video should have an authentic, warm aesthetic with genuine voiceovers from successful students, supplemented by HeyGen's voiceover generation for clear introductory narration and Subtitles/captions for accessibility, concluding with a strong "Call To Action" for "Social Media Marketing" sharing.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Certification Program Promotion Videos

Craft compelling promotional videos for your certification programs. Leverage powerful AI tools to engage your audience and drive enrollment with ease.

1
Step 1
Create Your Promotional Video Script
Begin by outlining your program's key benefits. Utilize the Text-to-video from script feature to quickly transform your written content into a dynamic script ready for video production, helping you to create a script efficiently.
2
Step 2
Select Visuals and AI Presenters
Enhance your video's appeal by choosing from various engaging video backgrounds and professional AI avatars. These elements add polish and convey expert guidance for your certification program.
3
Step 3
Add Essential Marketing Elements
Integrate a clear Call To Action to guide viewers to enrollment. Implement Subtitles/captions to ensure your message is accessible and impactful across all viewing environments.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your Content Creation by using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize your video for various platforms, ensuring maximum reach for your Marketing efforts.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Expand Program Reach Globally

.

Leverage AI video to promote your certification programs globally, reaching a wider audience and enrolling more learners efficiently.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the creation of promotional videos?

HeyGen's AI-powered tools streamline promotional video creation by letting you generate engaging content from a simple script, complete with professional templates and AI avatars, significantly reducing video production time for effective marketing.

Can HeyGen help promote our certification program effectively on social media?

Yes, HeyGen is an excellent promo video maker for certification programs. You can quickly create compelling videos with customizable branding, ideal for Social Media Marketing, ensuring your shareable certificate programs reach a wider audience with clear calls to action.

What kind of animations and video backgrounds does HeyGen offer for training videos?

HeyGen provides a rich selection of templates, scenes, and media library assets to enhance your training videos. You can easily incorporate dynamic video backgrounds and subtle animations to make your content creation more engaging and visually appealing for your audience.

How does HeyGen convert a script into a full video with AI avatars and voiceovers?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI-powered tools to transform your written script into a complete video. Simply input your text, choose from a diverse range of AI avatars, and HeyGen will generate natural-sounding voiceovers, seamlessly bringing your video production to life.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo