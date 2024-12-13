Create CEO Message Videos That Elevate Your Brand

Boost trust and engagement through effective communication and thought leadership. Craft your message seamlessly with HeyGen's text-to-video from script.

353/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Craft a 60-second CEO video aimed at external clients and potential investors, designed to build branding and establish thought leadership. The visual and audio style should be polished, corporate, and authoritative, incorporating high-quality stock support from HeyGen's media library to illustrate key achievements. Utilize HeyGen's voiceover generation to ensure clear and impactful delivery.
Example Prompt 2
Create a compelling 30-second executive video for existing customers and social media followers, centered on driving customer engagement. The visual style should be engaging and personable, featuring dynamic on-screen text overlays, paired with an energetic and friendly audio tone. Ensure maximum accessibility and impact by employing HeyGen's subtitles/captions.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a 90-second corporate video for new hires and global teams, emphasizing employee communications and company storytelling. The visual style should be welcoming and informative, integrating cohesive company branding elements through HeyGen's templates & scenes, with a clear and concise audio narrative. This video aims to introduce company values and culture.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Creating CEO Message Videos Works

Craft compelling CEO messages effortlessly with HeyGen. Transform your vision into high-quality, branded videos to connect with your audience and enhance thought leadership.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script with an AI Avatar
Draft your impactful CEO message. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to transform your script into a professional video, ensuring your message is delivered clearly and consistently.
2
Step 2
Apply Your Brand's Visual Identity
Customize your video by applying HeyGen's branding controls, including your company's logos and colors, to strengthen your branding and corporate image.
3
Step 3
Add Clear Subtitles for Accessibility
Enhance effective communication and reach a wider audience by easily adding precise subtitles/captions to your CEO message within HeyGen.
4
Step 4
Export for Multi-Platform Distribution
Prepare your executive videos for various platforms by utilizing HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing and export options, ensuring optimal display and wide distribution.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Amplify CEO Messages Across Social Channels

.

Quickly transform CEO messages into engaging social media videos, expanding reach and driving external customer engagement and branding.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen streamline the creation of CEO message videos?

HeyGen empowers you to create compelling "CEO message videos" efficiently by leveraging AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities. Simply input your script, and HeyGen generates a professional video, significantly simplifying your "effective communication" efforts.

What advantages does HeyGen provide for producing compelling executive videos?

HeyGen offers significant advantages for crafting high-quality "executive videos", including realistic AI avatars and powerful voiceover generation. This allows for clear "storytelling" and strengthens your organization's "branding" without complex filming.

Does HeyGen support branding and customization for corporate video content?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides robust "branding" controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo, brand colors, and custom templates into your "corporate video" projects. This ensures consistent visual identity and reinforces your "thought leadership".

How does HeyGen assist in maximizing the impact of a CEO's message for audience engagement?

HeyGen helps maximize the impact of a "CEO message" by enabling features like automatic subtitles and aspect-ratio resizing. These tools ensure your video is accessible and optimized for various platforms, enhancing both "customer engagement" and internal "employee communications".

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo