Create Career Fair Highlight Videos: Attract Top Talent

Streamline your video creation and attract top talent by showcasing your employer brand with customizable "Templates & scenes".

516/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop an informative 45-second video recap designed for recruiters and internal stakeholders, summarizing the key successes and top talent engagement at your career fair. The visual style should be professional and clean, incorporating statistics and testimonials presented with a clear, authoritative voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to efficiently transform your written summary into compelling narration, ensuring accuracy and consistency in your messaging about recruitment efforts.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an engaging 60-second recruitment video aimed at prospective job seekers for upcoming career fairs, telling a story about opportunity and growth within your company. Adopt a narrative-driven visual approach with warm lighting and inspiring imagery of employees thriving, accompanied by hopeful, uplifting background music. Explore HeyGen's Templates & scenes to jumpstart your creative process, providing a structured yet customizable framework to showcase career paths and attract future candidates.
Example Prompt 3
Design a concise 30-second video to create career fair highlight videos, specifically for attendees to share on professional platforms like LinkedIn, showcasing their positive experience and encouraging connections. This video should feature quick cuts of smiling faces and key company takeaways, with clear, easy-to-read on-screen text. Implement HeyGen's Subtitles/captions to ensure maximum accessibility and impact even when viewed without sound, making your message about opportunities resonate with a broader audience.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Career Fair Highlight Videos

Showcase your company culture and attract top talent by transforming your career fair footage into engaging highlight reels with ease.

1
Step 1
Gather Your Media
Collect all your career fair footage and photos. HeyGen's media library/stock support can supplement your own content, ensuring a rich visual story from your gathered footage.
2
Step 2
Choose a Dynamic Template
Select from HeyGen's diverse templates & scenes designed for recruitment to structure your highlight video. This provides a professional foundation, making your video creation efficient.
3
Step 3
Add Engaging Content
Incorporate key messages and testimonials. Use HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature to add clear text for accessibility and wider reach, ensuring your message is understood by all job seekers.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Widely
Once your highlight video is complete, use HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports features to optimize it for various platforms. Share your captivating recruitment video across social media and professional networks.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Inspire Top Talent with Company Culture Videos

.

Craft inspiring videos from career fair interactions to showcase your company culture and motivate job seekers.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I create compelling career fair highlight videos efficiently?

HeyGen empowers you to easily create professional career fair highlight videos and engaging recruitment videos. Leverage AI tools and customizable templates to transform your event footage into a dynamic Highlight Reel, effectively showcasing your company culture and attracting top talent.

Why is a video recap essential for post-career fair engagement?

A video recap helps you extend the reach of your career fair, engaging job seekers and reinforcing your employer brand long after the event. Share your recruitment video across social media platforms and LinkedIn, using captivating storytelling to highlight key moments and opportunities.

What customization options does HeyGen offer for my career fair recap video?

HeyGen provides extensive customization for your video recap, allowing you to tailor every detail to your brand. Utilize branding controls for logos and colors, add compelling captions, and select from a rich media library to perfectly match your company culture and attract ideal candidates.

How does HeyGen's AI enhance the storytelling in recruitment highlight videos?

HeyGen's advanced AI tools significantly enhance storytelling in your recruitment video. Generate engaging narratives from simple scripts, incorporate realistic AI avatars, and add professional voiceovers to create a memorable experience that resonates with job seekers and showcases your unique values.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo