Develop an engaging 60-second video designed for Talent Acquisition Teams, illustrating how to enhance candidate engagement through interactive video interviews. The aesthetic should be modern and friendly, showcasing diverse AI avatars speaking directly to the audience, accompanied by uplifting background music. Highlight HeyGen's powerful AI avatars feature to personalize the applicant experience.
Produce an insightful 30-second video aimed at Global HR teams and companies hiring internationally, focusing on the benefits of multilingual recruitment to access a wider global talent pool. The visual and audio style should be clean and inclusive, featuring quick cuts between different spoken languages with corresponding Subtitles/captions generated by HeyGen, making communication effortless.
Create a polished 50-second video tailored for SMB HR and Brand Managers, explaining how to effectively incorporate branding into candidate screening videos. The visual approach should be professional and consistent with corporate identity, demonstrating how pre-designed templates from HeyGen's Templates & scenes can be customized to maintain brand cohesion effortlessly.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Boost Candidate Engagement in Screening.
Leverage AI videos to create interactive and engaging screening experiences, improving candidate participation and positive perception.
Rapidly Create Screening Videos.
Quickly generate professional and engaging candidate screening videos from text using AI, significantly accelerating your recruitment workflow.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen streamline the hiring process with candidate screening videos?
HeyGen empowers HR teams to significantly streamline the hiring process by enabling the rapid creation of professional candidate screening videos. Our Text to Video Generator and customizable templates make it easy to produce consistent and engaging video interviews, enhancing candidate engagement from the outset.
Can I incorporate my company's branding into the candidate screening videos created with HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen allows you to fully incorporate your company's branding into all your candidate screening videos. You can easily add your logo, choose brand colors, and customize scenes to maintain a consistent and professional look, which helps to enhance candidate engagement and brand recognition.
What technology does HeyGen use to generate video interviews for candidate screening?
HeyGen utilizes advanced AI Avatars and Text to Video Generator technology to produce high-quality video interviews for candidate screening efficiently. Simply input your script, and HeyGen's AI brings it to life, saving significant time compared to traditional video production methods.
How does HeyGen support creating candidate screening videos for a global talent pool?
HeyGen supports the creation of candidate screening videos for a global talent pool by offering extensive multilingual capabilities. You can generate videos in multiple languages with realistic voiceovers, making your recruitment efforts more inclusive and accessible to diverse applicants worldwide.