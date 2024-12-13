Create Candidate Screening Videos with AI

Streamline your hiring process and enhance candidate engagement using AI avatars.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop an engaging 60-second video designed for Talent Acquisition Teams, illustrating how to enhance candidate engagement through interactive video interviews. The aesthetic should be modern and friendly, showcasing diverse AI avatars speaking directly to the audience, accompanied by uplifting background music. Highlight HeyGen's powerful AI avatars feature to personalize the applicant experience.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an insightful 30-second video aimed at Global HR teams and companies hiring internationally, focusing on the benefits of multilingual recruitment to access a wider global talent pool. The visual and audio style should be clean and inclusive, featuring quick cuts between different spoken languages with corresponding Subtitles/captions generated by HeyGen, making communication effortless.
Example Prompt 3
Create a polished 50-second video tailored for SMB HR and Brand Managers, explaining how to effectively incorporate branding into candidate screening videos. The visual approach should be professional and consistent with corporate identity, demonstrating how pre-designed templates from HeyGen's Templates & scenes can be customized to maintain brand cohesion effortlessly.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create Candidate Screening Videos

Streamline your hiring process and enhance candidate engagement with professional, AI-powered video interviews. Easily generate multilingual candidate screening videos that showcase your brand.

1
Step 1
Choose a Video Template
Select from a variety of professional templates designed for candidate screening videos to get started quickly. These templates provide a structured foundation for your interview.
2
Step 2
Paste Your Interview Script
Add your screening questions or script. Our Text-to-Video Generator will convert your text into natural-sounding voiceovers, saving you time and effort.
3
Step 3
Select Your AI Avatar
Enhance engagement by choosing an AI avatar to present your questions. These realistic AI avatars provide a consistent and professional face for your video interviews.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Incorporate your branding with custom logos and colors, then export your video in various aspect ratios. Easily integrate these videos into your hiring process.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Showcase Company Culture & Roles

Utilize engaging AI videos to vividly showcase your company culture and job roles, attracting best-fit candidates during the screening phase.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen streamline the hiring process with candidate screening videos?

HeyGen empowers HR teams to significantly streamline the hiring process by enabling the rapid creation of professional candidate screening videos. Our Text to Video Generator and customizable templates make it easy to produce consistent and engaging video interviews, enhancing candidate engagement from the outset.

Can I incorporate my company's branding into the candidate screening videos created with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to fully incorporate your company's branding into all your candidate screening videos. You can easily add your logo, choose brand colors, and customize scenes to maintain a consistent and professional look, which helps to enhance candidate engagement and brand recognition.

What technology does HeyGen use to generate video interviews for candidate screening?

HeyGen utilizes advanced AI Avatars and Text to Video Generator technology to produce high-quality video interviews for candidate screening efficiently. Simply input your script, and HeyGen's AI brings it to life, saving significant time compared to traditional video production methods.

How does HeyGen support creating candidate screening videos for a global talent pool?

HeyGen supports the creation of candidate screening videos for a global talent pool by offering extensive multilingual capabilities. You can generate videos in multiple languages with realistic voiceovers, making your recruitment efforts more inclusive and accessible to diverse applicants worldwide.

