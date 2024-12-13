Create Candidate Experience Videos & Attract Top Talent
Humanize your recruitment marketing to attract and engage top talent with compelling video messages, easily created using HeyGen's AI avatars.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop an authentic 60-second employer branding video designed for job candidates considering a specific role, featuring employee testimonial videos that showcase a typical day in the life. This video should employ a dynamic visual style with upbeat background music and leverage HeyGen's media library/stock support to enhance real workplace scenes, ensuring clarity for all viewers with subtitles/captions.
Produce a reassuring 45-second personalized video message for interviewed candidates awaiting next steps, where a hiring manager addresses common FAQs related to the recruitment video process. This direct and personal audio-visual piece should use HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to ensure a clear and consistent message, humanizing the pre-record video messages.
Craft an inspirational 90-second video aimed at new hires preparing for their journey, outlining the onboarding process and highlighting growth opportunities as part of your overall talent acquisition strategy. Adopt a fast-paced visual style with modern graphics and motivational music, utilizing HeyGen's templates & scenes to streamline creation and showcase your company's commitment.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create Recruitment Marketing Videos.
Generate compelling recruitment videos quickly to showcase your employer brand and attract top talent efficiently.
Engage Candidates with Social Videos.
Produce engaging social media clips to highlight company culture and values, enhancing the candidate experience.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help create compelling candidate experience videos?
HeyGen empowers you to easily create engaging employer branding videos that showcase your company culture and attract top talent. Utilize AI avatars and text-to-video features to craft personalized recruitment videos, significantly enhancing your overall candidate experience.
What features does HeyGen offer for quick recruitment video creation?
HeyGen provides intuitive self-service video tools, including a vast library of templates and text-to-video from script, allowing anyone to quickly create high-quality recruitment marketing videos. This simplifies the process of making a professional video without needing extensive editing skills.
Can HeyGen personalize video messages for job candidates?
Yes, HeyGen enables you to humanize your candidate communications by creating pre-recorded video messages with AI avatars or your own likeness. This capability helps deliver personalized video messages to job candidates throughout their journey, making the process more engaging.
How can HeyGen videos be used across the candidate journey?
HeyGen makes it simple to embed or share your custom-branded videos on your career site, social media, and within job descriptions to enhance the entire candidate journey. These videos are perfect for showcasing your employer brand and company culture, supporting your talent acquisition strategy.