Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
An impactful 60-second skills video, specifically designed for student-athletes, will impress college coaches and athletic recruiters. Combine exciting game footage with a fast-paced visual rhythm and powerful, inspirational music. The message can be enhanced with clear on-screen text, and HeyGen's Subtitles/captions are ideal for key plays, leveraging its Media library/stock support for B-roll if needed.
To captivate high school students and their parents, develop an inspirational 30-second college recruitment video that serves as a highlight reel for your institution. This video should employ a welcoming visual style with aspirational music. HeyGen's AI avatars offer a personalized introduction, making it easy to assemble compelling scenes using its Templates & scenes feature.
Recent graduates and interns navigating the campus hiring process are the target audience for this professional 90-second recruiting video, offering essential tips. Present the information with a clean, informative visual style and engaging narration. By crafting a detailed script, HeyGen's Voiceover generation can ensure a polished delivery, and Aspect-ratio resizing & exports will optimize it for various platforms.
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos.
Produce captivating college recruitment videos and clips optimized for various social media platforms to reach prospective students efficiently.
Create High-Performing Recruiting Videos.
Develop compelling campus highlight videos that act as powerful advertisements, attracting top talent to your institution with AI efficiency.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create compelling campus recruiting videos?
HeyGen streamlines the creation of engaging college recruitment videos by allowing you to transform scripts into dynamic video content. Utilize AI avatars, voiceover generation, and ready-made templates to showcase campus tours and student testimonials effectively, capturing the attention of prospective student-athletes.
What features does HeyGen offer for customizing recruiting video content?
HeyGen provides robust branding controls to integrate your school's logo and colors into your recruiting video, ensuring a professional look. You can also leverage a diverse media library and stock support to enrich your highlight video or skills video with relevant visuals.
Can I easily share HeyGen-generated recruiting videos on social media and YouTube?
Yes, HeyGen supports aspect-ratio resizing and various export options, making it simple to optimize your recruiting videos for different platforms like social media and YouTube. This ensures your college recruitment video reaches a wider audience of college coaches and prospective students.
How does HeyGen simplify the video creation process for college recruitment?
HeyGen simplifies video creation by enabling text-to-video generation from your scripts, eliminating the need for complex video equipment or a camera. Easily add music, generate subtitles, and create professional campus recruiting videos without extensive editing software experience.