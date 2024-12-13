Create Campaign Request Videos To Gather Testimonials Easily

Automate follow-ups and easily collect high-quality videos using branded landing pages and HeyGen's text-to-video from script.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
For small business owners and content creators, design a 90-second engaging video that demonstrates how to "make an effective campaign video" using HeyGen. This video should feature a bright and encouraging visual style, leveraging HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" for efficient content creation and "Subtitles/captions" for enhanced accessibility, especially when discussing the impact of a well-prepared message, possibly hinting at the "teleprompter feature".
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 2-minute detailed tutorial video for sales teams and customer support, focusing on how to efficiently "Monitor Incoming Replies" from campaign videos. The visual style should be calm and step-by-step, perhaps integrating HeyGen's "Media library/stock support" for illustrative examples, and showcasing how different "delivery method" options and a "shareable link" can be managed once videos are received, ensuring optimal "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" for various platforms.
Example Prompt 3
Imagine a dynamic 45-second inspiring video targeting event organizers and community managers, showcasing the power of a compelling "Request Message" and optimized "Landing Page" for collecting user-generated content. The visual and audio style should be action-oriented, making full use of HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" to create a polished look and explaining how a "Public Request Link" can simplify the collection process.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Reviews

How to Create Campaign Request Videos

Effortlessly gather authentic video content for your campaigns by setting up a streamlined request process, ensuring consistent quality and brand alignment.

1
Step 1
Create Your Campaign Request
Start by creating your Video Request campaign. Utilize customizable templates to define your campaign's look and feel, setting the stage for the requested videos.
2
Step 2
Add Instructions and Prompts
Add clear recording instructions to guide your participants. Utilize the teleprompter feature to help them deliver their message effectively.
3
Step 3
Choose Your Delivery Method
Choose your delivery method by generating a unique Public Request Link. Share this link to reach your target participants and streamline content submission.
4
Step 4
Monitor and Manage Submissions
Monitor Incoming Replies in your Video Library to review all submissions. Easily manage and refine your collected videos for final use.

Use Cases

Amplify Customer Success Stories

Transform requested customer testimonials into compelling AI videos, powerfully showcasing real-world success and building trust for your campaigns.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen streamline the process to create campaign request videos?

HeyGen simplifies creating campaign request videos by providing customizable recording instructions and a dedicated Landing Page. You can easily share these requests using a unique Public Request Link, making it effortless for participants to contribute their videos.

What features does HeyGen offer for managing incoming video requests effectively?

HeyGen provides robust tools to manage your Video Request campaign, including the ability to Monitor Incoming Replies and send Automated Follow-Ups. All submissions are organized within your Video Library, and you can even initiate a Request Rerecord to ensure the best quality.

Does HeyGen provide tools to help participants record high-quality campaign videos?

Yes, HeyGen supports high-quality contributions by offering clear recording instructions and an integrated teleprompter feature for participants. This guidance helps ensure that every campaign video submitted meets your standards for clarity and professionalism.

Once collected, how can I distribute the videos from a HeyGen campaign?

HeyGen makes distribution straightforward with a unique shareable link generated for each video request. This efficient delivery method allows you to easily circulate collected content from your Video Request campaign to your desired audience.

