Create Campaign Request Videos To Gather Testimonials Easily
Automate follow-ups and easily collect high-quality videos using branded landing pages and HeyGen's text-to-video from script.
For small business owners and content creators, design a 90-second engaging video that demonstrates how to "make an effective campaign video" using HeyGen. This video should feature a bright and encouraging visual style, leveraging HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" for efficient content creation and "Subtitles/captions" for enhanced accessibility, especially when discussing the impact of a well-prepared message, possibly hinting at the "teleprompter feature".
Produce a 2-minute detailed tutorial video for sales teams and customer support, focusing on how to efficiently "Monitor Incoming Replies" from campaign videos. The visual style should be calm and step-by-step, perhaps integrating HeyGen's "Media library/stock support" for illustrative examples, and showcasing how different "delivery method" options and a "shareable link" can be managed once videos are received, ensuring optimal "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" for various platforms.
Imagine a dynamic 45-second inspiring video targeting event organizers and community managers, showcasing the power of a compelling "Request Message" and optimized "Landing Page" for collecting user-generated content. The visual and audio style should be action-oriented, making full use of HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" to create a polished look and explaining how a "Public Request Link" can simplify the collection process.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Create High-Performing Campaign Videos.
Rapidly produce impactful campaign videos for advertising initiatives, ensuring your requests are effectively communicated and received.
Engage Audiences with Social Media Video Requests.
Quickly generate engaging videos and clips for social platforms, perfect for amplifying your video request campaigns and reaching a wider audience.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen streamline the process to create campaign request videos?
HeyGen simplifies creating campaign request videos by providing customizable recording instructions and a dedicated Landing Page. You can easily share these requests using a unique Public Request Link, making it effortless for participants to contribute their videos.
What features does HeyGen offer for managing incoming video requests effectively?
HeyGen provides robust tools to manage your Video Request campaign, including the ability to Monitor Incoming Replies and send Automated Follow-Ups. All submissions are organized within your Video Library, and you can even initiate a Request Rerecord to ensure the best quality.
Does HeyGen provide tools to help participants record high-quality campaign videos?
Yes, HeyGen supports high-quality contributions by offering clear recording instructions and an integrated teleprompter feature for participants. This guidance helps ensure that every campaign video submitted meets your standards for clarity and professionalism.
Once collected, how can I distribute the videos from a HeyGen campaign?
HeyGen makes distribution straightforward with a unique shareable link generated for each video request. This efficient delivery method allows you to easily circulate collected content from your Video Request campaign to your desired audience.