Create Business Update Videos That Connect
Quickly generate compelling company updates with AI avatars and professional video marketing features.
Develop a 90-second external marketing update video targeting existing and potential clients, showcasing recent product enhancements or service milestones. Use a dynamic and modern visual style with upbeat professional music, drawing from HeyGen's professionally-designed templates and extensive Media library/stock support to make professional videos that resonate for video marketing.
Create a concise 45-second product launch snippet designed for various social media platforms, targeting early adopters and general users. The visual style should be fast-paced and visually appealing, utilizing HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to quickly generate compelling visuals and then optimizing for different platforms using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, establishing HeyGen as an efficient online business video maker.
Craft a 2-minute technical explainer video detailing new features or a complex update, aimed at tech-savvy users and developers. Maintain a clear, instructional visual style with screen recordings and animated graphics, complemented by calm and informative narration. Utilize HeyGen's Voiceover generation for consistent audio and ensure accessibility with automatically generated Subtitles/captions, demonstrating how AI-powered tools simplify the process of how to make a business video for company updates.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent handles the full video creation process based on your prompt. You describe the idea and Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Generate Engaging Social Media Updates.
Quickly produce captivating videos for social media platforms to disseminate company news and announcements effectively.
Create High-Performing Marketing Updates.
Produce impactful video advertisements and promotional content for product launches and marketing campaigns in record time.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the process of making professional videos with AI?
HeyGen is an online business video maker that leverages AI-powered tools, including AI avatars and text-to-video from script, to streamline video creation. Its intuitive drag-and-drop editor allows users to easily produce high-quality content without complex technical skills.
What customization options are available in HeyGen for creating branded business videos?
HeyGen offers extensive branding controls, enabling users to incorporate their logo, brand colors, and custom fonts. You can select from professionally-designed templates and customize scenes, ensuring your business update videos maintain a consistent brand identity.
Can I enhance my business videos with advanced editing and media features using HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen provides robust features to enhance your videos, including a comprehensive stock footage library and options to trim and crop videos. You can also easily add music and sound effects, alongside generating voiceovers and subtitles for a polished final product.
Is HeyGen suitable for creating diverse video content for various platforms?
HeyGen enables you to produce versatile video marketing content for various applications, such as product launches and marketing campaigns. With aspect-ratio resizing and export options, HeyGen ensures your videos are optimized for all social media platforms.