Empower your team with professional e-learning content and clear video tutorials, efficiently generated from your scripts using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a 60-second explainer video for existing employees and IT support, demonstrating a complex software workflow update through modern animated graphics and screen recordings, featuring a consistent AI avatar presenter for clarity and trust across all modules.
Example Prompt 2
Craft a concise 30-second educational video for all staff on best practices for a new compliance procedure, presented with visually engaging bullet points and key takeaways, ensuring accessibility and quick understanding with HeyGen's Subtitles/captions.
Example Prompt 3
Design a dynamic 50-second corporate training video for the sales team and managers, introducing a new sales reporting process with an action-oriented visual style and confident voice, enriched by relevant visuals sourced directly from HeyGen's Media library/stock support.
How to Create Business Process Training Videos

Streamline your corporate training by easily transforming scripts into engaging, professional video tutorials using AI avatars and intuitive editing tools.

1
Step 1
Create Your Training Script
Begin by writing your comprehensive training content. Use HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to convert your words into dynamic training videos instantly.
2
Step 2
Choose an AI Avatar
Select a professional AI avatar to present your business process. Customize its appearance and voice to match your brand and convey your message effectively for video creation.
3
Step 3
Add Branding and Visuals
Elevate your custom videos by applying your company's logo and brand colors with easy-to-use branding controls. Enhance scenes with media from the library or your uploads.
4
Step 4
Export for Online Training
After refining your video, utilize the aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to generate your final video. It's now ready for seamless integration into any online training platform.

Simplify Complex Process Explanations

Transform intricate business processes into clear, concise, and easy-to-understand video tutorials, making complex concepts accessible to all learners.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen streamline the creation of engaging training videos?

HeyGen uses its advanced AI video generator to dramatically simplify the process of creating high-quality training videos. You can transform scripts into compelling visual content with AI avatars and voiceovers, making corporate training and online learning more efficient and creative.

Can I customize the visual style of my business process training videos using HeyGen?

Absolutely! HeyGen offers extensive branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo and brand colors into your custom videos. This ensures all your business process training videos maintain a consistent, professional look that aligns with your company's identity.

What types of educational content can I produce with HeyGen for my team?

HeyGen is perfect for generating a wide range of educational content, including detailed how-to videos, clear explainer videos, and step-by-step guides. Its capabilities support creating effective video tutorials for any learning path or certification program.

Does HeyGen support efficient video production for large-scale online training initiatives?

Yes, HeyGen is designed to accelerate video creation for all your online training needs. With features like text-to-video from script, subtitle generation, and ready-to-use templates, you can quickly produce numerous training videos without complex video production expertise.

