Create Building Tour Videos That Attract More Buyers

Craft compelling real estate videos and virtual house tours that stand out. Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars for dynamic presentations.

455/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a professional 90-second explainer video targeted at small real estate businesses, showcasing how 'AI-assisted creation' simplifies the process of generating a compelling 'virtual tour'. The visual design should be modern and sleek, featuring smooth transitions between property highlights and a confident, upbeat background score. Integrate an HeyGen AI avatar to present the benefits of this streamlined workflow, adding a futuristic touch to your marketing efforts.
Example Prompt 2
Craft an immersive 2-minute promotional video aimed at real estate marketers and property developers, illustrating the advanced capabilities of a '360 virtual tour' for enhanced property 'marketing'. The visual experience must be engaging and informative, featuring dynamic camera paths through properties and a sophisticated, professional narration that highlights key features. Leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to efficiently transform your detailed marketing copy into a captivating visual presentation.
Example Prompt 3
Design a user-friendly 45-second tutorial for beginners in 'real estate videos', offering quick 'Tips & Templates' for their initial projects. The video should have a friendly and approachable visual style, using clear, step-by-step demonstrations and an encouraging, conversational tone. Utilize HeyGen's Templates & scenes to jumpstart the creation process, showing how easily a professional-looking tour can be assembled.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Building Tour Videos

Design compelling virtual tours for properties with HeyGen's intuitive AI, ensuring every detail is professionally presented to captivate potential clients.

1
Step 1
Upload Your Footage
Begin by uploading your existing building footage, including any 360 images, into HeyGen's media library. This foundational step ensures all visual assets for your virtual tour are ready for seamless integration.
2
Step 2
Create Your Video Scenes
Select from HeyGen's diverse range of templates and scenes to structure your virtual tour. Arrange your uploaded footage to build a compelling narrative for potential buyers.
3
Step 3
Add Professional Narration
Enhance your building tour with engaging audio by utilizing HeyGen's AI-assisted creation features, such as voiceover generation. Easily convert text to natural-sounding speech to guide viewers effectively.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Apply branding controls to finalize your virtual house tour, then utilize HeyGen's export options for various platforms. This prepares your high-quality video for effective marketing to a wider audience.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Develop High-Converting Property Ads

.

Design compelling video advertisements for properties efficiently, using AI to highlight key features and attract qualified leads.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging real estate videos?

HeyGen empowers you to transform scripts into professional real estate videos using AI avatars and text-to-video technology. Easily incorporate property details, virtual tour elements, and floor plans with custom branding and music for a comprehensive showcase.

Does HeyGen support AI-assisted creation for virtual house tours?

Absolutely! HeyGen leverages AI to streamline the creation of virtual house tours, enabling you to generate natural voiceovers, add dynamic scenes, and integrate media from our extensive library without complex video editing software.

What visual elements can I include in my HeyGen virtual tour videos?

You can enhance your virtual tour videos with custom branding, integrate compelling 360 images, and utilize HeyGen's diverse template library to showcase properties effectively. Add subtitles and captions for broader audience reach.

Is HeyGen suitable for quickly generating and exporting marketing videos for real estate?

Yes, HeyGen is designed for efficiency, allowing you to quickly create and export high-quality real estate marketing videos in various aspect ratios. Produce captivating property showcases and virtual tours for all your marketing channels with ease.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo