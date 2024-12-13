create brand voice training videos with AI Avatars

Boost consistent messaging and learning engagement across your team by transforming scripts into professional training videos using AI avatars.

396/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 60-second instructional video aimed at HR teams, highlighting the importance of Tone of Voice Training Videos for ensuring consistent messaging across all departments. The visual aesthetic should be clean and corporate, featuring examples of good and bad tone, with an encouraging voiceover generated seamlessly from a script using HeyGen's text-to-video from script capabilities, making complex ideas easy to grasp.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an energetic 30-second video for sales team onboarding, focusing on essential Brand Identity Training to boost learning engagement right from the start. Visually, imagine quick cuts of team interaction and brand assets, accompanied by a dynamic voiceover and clear subtitles/captions to enhance accessibility and retention, leveraging HeyGen's ability to automatically generate precise subtitles/captions.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a polished 50-second informational video for internal communications managers, showcasing the benefits of creating engaging videos for their teams through AI-driven tone of voice training videos. The visual style should be informative and reassuring, using HeyGen's robust voiceover generation to deliver a professional and consistent message, demonstrating how technology can streamline content creation for maximum impact.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Brand Voice Training Videos

Quickly create professional and engaging brand voice training videos using AI to ensure consistent messaging and enhance learning engagement across your team.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script and Select an AI Avatar
Start by crafting your brand voice training script. Then, select from HeyGen's diverse range of AI Avatars to visually deliver your message, making it relatable and engaging.
2
Step 2
Apply Your Brand Identity
Utilize HeyGen's branding controls to seamlessly integrate your company's logo, colors, and fonts, ensuring every video consistently reflects your brand identity.
3
Step 3
Add Engaging Voiceovers and Subtitles
Enhance your training videos with professional voiceover generation, providing clear narration. Additionally, add subtitles for improved accessibility and comprehensive learning engagement.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Training
Finalize your professional training video and use HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to optimize it for various platforms, ready for distribution across your internal communications.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Inspire Brand Voice Adoption

.

Create inspiring videos that motivate teams to deeply understand and authentically embody the company's unique brand voice in all communications.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create brand voice training videos effectively?

HeyGen utilizes advanced AI to help create engaging brand voice training videos with remarkable efficiency. Leverage our AI Avatars and Text-to-video from script feature to ensure consistent messaging and reinforce Brand Identity Training across all your corporate communications.

What makes HeyGen's Tone of Voice Training Videos highly engaging?

HeyGen's professional training videos are designed to be highly effective by combining engaging AI avatars with fully customizable templates. This empowers marketers and HR teams to produce dynamic content that significantly boosts learning engagement and solidifies consistent messaging.

Can HeyGen customize the visual brand identity of training videos?

Yes, HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls to personalize your brand identity training videos. Easily integrate your company's logo, colors, and utilize our diverse templates to maintain a professional appearance and consistent messaging that aligns with your brand.

How does HeyGen accelerate the production of tone of voice training videos?

HeyGen significantly accelerates the creation of tone of voice training videos by streamlining the entire production workflow. With powerful features like the AI Video Script Generator, lifelike AI Avatars, and instant Voiceovers, you can produce professional training videos rapidly and efficiently.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo