277/2000

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a dynamic 45-second brand story video targeting existing customers and partners, showcasing how your brand solves a crucial problem through "engaging stories" by using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to build a clean, explainer-style visual narrative with a confident voiceover.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a vibrant 60-second animated brand storytelling video designed for tech-savvy early adopters, highlighting a unique product innovation through sophisticated "visual storytelling" using precise HeyGen subtitles/captions to accompany sleek, modern animations and uptempo background music.
Example Prompt 3
Generate an authentic 30-second video for your loyal community, reflecting your core "brand identity" with a personable, behind-the-scenes feel, enhanced by HeyGen's media library/stock support to complement your footage, all delivered with a conversational tone under strong creative direction.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Brand Storytelling Videos

Transform your brand's narrative into captivating videos with HeyGen's intuitive AI tools, making impactful storytelling accessible and efficient.

1
Step 1
Create Your Narrative Script
Craft your brand's unique story. Write a compelling script, then easily paste it into HeyGen's editor to kickstart your video creation process.
2
Step 2
Select Engaging Visuals
Bring your story to life. Choose from HeyGen's diverse range of AI avatars to represent your brand and enhance your animated brand storytelling videos.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Brand Identity
Enhance your video with custom branding. Integrate your logo and select brand colors using HeyGen's branding controls for a cohesive visual story.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Story
Your brand story is ready to inspire! Ensure your video is optimized for any platform by selecting various aspect ratios for export.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Highlight Customer Success Stories

Develop compelling AI-powered videos to effectively showcase customer testimonials and build brand trust.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can HeyGen simplify the creation of compelling brand storytelling videos?

HeyGen makes it easy to create engaging brand storytelling videos by transforming your script into dynamic visuals with AI avatars. This streamlines the entire video creation process, enabling effective visual storytelling without complex production.

Does HeyGen support the production of animated brand storytelling videos?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to produce high-quality animated brand storytelling videos using a variety of templates, stock media, and AI-generated voiceovers. You can craft engaging animated content or explainer videos that effectively convey your brand's message.

What features does HeyGen offer to ensure my brand videos reflect my unique identity?

HeyGen provides robust branding controls, including custom logos and brand colors, to ensure your brand videos authentically represent your identity. You can also add professional subtitles and adapt aspect ratios for consistent video content across platforms.

How does HeyGen's AI video generator enhance efficiency for brand video production?

HeyGen's powerful AI video generator significantly enhances efficiency, allowing you to rapidly turn text scripts into polished brand videos with AI-powered voiceovers and automatic subtitles. It functions as a comprehensive AI video creation tool, minimizing the need for extensive editing.

