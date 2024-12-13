Create Benefits Orientation Videos with AI
Empower HR teams to create engaging benefits orientation videos faster using AI-powered templates for a cost-effective onboarding process.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 60-second employee onboarding video that uses video storytelling to explain complex retirement and savings plans, boosting employee engagement. Target audience includes new hires and existing staff seeking a benefits refresher. The visual style should be clean and infographic-driven, utilizing text-to-video from script for accuracy and dynamic visuals, accompanied by a professional voiceover generation.
Produce a vibrant 30-second orientation video that highlights unique company culture aspects tied to employee benefits, aimed at attracting potential recruits and engaging new hires. The visual and audio style should be modern and inspiring, featuring diverse AI avatars interacting in aspirational scenarios, supported by a rich media library/stock support to showcase the company's vibrant environment.
Craft a 75-second comprehensive benefits orientation video for HR teams to distribute, allowing for quick customization and clear communication of all employee perks. The visual style should be organized and professional, employing templates & scenes to structure information effectively, with subtitles/captions ensuring accessibility and clarity across various viewing environments.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Boost Employee Engagement & Retention.
Enhance new hire engagement and ensure better retention of critical benefits information through interactive AI videos.
Scale Benefits Education.
Develop numerous comprehensive benefits orientation videos quickly, ensuring all new hires receive consistent, high-quality information regardless of location.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does HeyGen streamline the creation of benefits orientation videos for new hires?
Yes, HeyGen's AI video generator simplifies the process by enabling HR teams to create engaging benefits orientation videos with AI avatars and text-to-video features. This allows for efficient communication of essential information, streamlining the onboarding process for new hires.
What makes HeyGen effective for crafting engaging employee onboarding videos?
HeyGen provides AI-powered templates and robust video customization options, making it easy to produce engaging employee onboarding videos that reflect your unique company culture. You can personalize videos with your brand's look and feel, ensuring new hires feel connected from day one.
Can HeyGen generate various types of orientation videos beyond benefits?
Yes, HeyGen is a versatile AI video generator capable of producing various orientation videos, including general company overviews, compliance training, and detailed onboarding process guides. Its video storytelling features and AI avatars help deliver clear and consistent messages for all employee engagement needs.
Which AI capabilities does HeyGen offer for producing HR onboarding content?
HeyGen leverages advanced AI capabilities like realistic AI avatars, natural voiceovers, and text-to-video conversion to produce high-quality HR onboarding content. HR teams can also utilize AI-powered templates and automatic subtitles, ensuring polished and effective employee onboarding videos.