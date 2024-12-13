How to create ATS overview videos that attract top talent
Boost your recruitment marketing with dynamic ATS overview videos, featuring realistic AI avatars to captivate candidates.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Craft a concise 30-second recruitment video tailored for recruiters and hiring managers, showcasing how customizable video templates simplify candidate management. The visual aesthetic should be modern and dynamic, featuring quick cuts and on-screen text generated from Text-to-video from script, highlighting the efficiency of creating ATS overview videos through HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes library.
Develop a 60-second engaging video for small to medium-sized businesses, illustrating the seamless integration of an Applicant Tracking System into their hiring process. The tone should be friendly and solution-oriented, using HeyGen's Media library/stock support to visualize the journey from application to hire, enhanced with clear Subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility and reinforce key messages about engaging videos for recruitment.
Design a brief 15-second social media short video for Recruitment Marketing specialists, emphasizing the rapid creation of professional ATS overview videos. This fast-paced and visually appealing clip should leverage HeyGen's diverse video templates and demonstrate how Aspect-ratio resizing & exports can instantly adapt content for various platforms, making it ideal for social media Recruitment Marketing campaigns.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Generate engaging social media videos.
Quickly create compelling social media videos to explain your Applicant Tracking System and guide candidates through the hiring process.
High-performing ad creation with AI video.
Develop impactful recruitment ads that highlight your ATS benefits, attracting top talent efficiently with AI-powered video.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help HR teams create engaging ATS overview videos?
HeyGen empowers HR teams and recruiters to create compelling ATS overview videos effortlessly. Our platform offers a range of customizable video templates specifically designed to make your hiring process more engaging and informative for candidates. With HeyGen, you can easily transform complex Applicant Tracking System information into a short, impactful video.
Does HeyGen offer customizable AI-driven templates for recruitment marketing?
Yes, HeyGen provides a robust selection of AI-driven templates that are fully customizable for all your recruitment marketing needs. These templates are expertly designed to capture attention, allowing you to produce high-quality recruitment videos quickly and efficiently. You can tailor every element to match your brand and deliver your message effectively.
Can AI avatars and professional voiceovers be used in HeyGen recruitment videos?
Absolutely. HeyGen leverages advanced AI avatars and professional voiceovers to elevate your recruitment videos. You can select from diverse AI avatars to present your content and generate natural-sounding voiceovers directly from your script, ensuring a polished and engaging presentation for potential candidates. This allows for consistent and high-quality communication in your hiring process.
What makes HeyGen's video creation process efficient for recruiters making ATS-friendly content?
HeyGen streamlines the video creation process for recruiters, enabling them to produce ATS-friendly content with unparalleled ease. Our intuitive interface, combined with ready-to-use video templates, helps you quickly generate short, informative videos that stand out in the competitive hiring landscape. This efficiency ensures your recruitment efforts are both effective and engaging.