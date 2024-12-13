Create Async Communication Training Videos with AI

Empower your remote and hybrid teams to learn faster with engaging visual explanations using AI avatars, reducing meeting fatigue.

361/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second engaging training video designed for new employees and HR departments, focusing on best practices for onboarding and training using video. This video should adopt a friendly, animated visual style with upbeat audio, made effortlessly by leveraging HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to transform written content into dynamic visual learning.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a concise 30-second corporate communication piece aimed at project managers and corporate professionals, illustrating how short video messages can be used for reducing meeting fatigue. The visual style should be modern and clean, with an upbeat audio track, and the voiceover generation capability in HeyGen can provide professional narration without needing a physical speaker.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 60-second customer training video providing clear visual explanations of a complex product feature for customers and product users. The video should maintain a clean, illustrative visual style with a step-by-step approach, ensuring all viewers can follow along with accurate subtitles/captions generated by HeyGen for accessibility and clarity.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Asynchronous Communication Training Videos

Empower your remote and hybrid teams with engaging and effective training videos. Reduce meeting fatigue and streamline onboarding by delivering key information asynchronously.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by outlining your training content and writing a clear, concise script. HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability allows you to effortlessly transform your written content into a professional video.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars to present your training material. These AI avatars bring your script to life, making your asynchronous video communication more engaging and relatable without needing a camera.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals and Branding
Elevate your training videos by adding relevant visuals from the media library or your own uploads. Apply your brand's logo and colors using HeyGen's branding controls to maintain a consistent corporate communication style.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Ensure accessibility and clarity by adding automatic subtitles/captions to your video. Resize and export your finished training video, ready to share with your remote and hybrid teams for effective onboarding and continuous learning.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Clarify Complex Information in Training Videos

.

Transform intricate subjects into easily digestible and visually engaging asynchronous training videos, ensuring clear understanding for all learners.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen facilitate effective asynchronous video communication for remote and hybrid teams?

HeyGen empowers teams to create polished training videos and video messages efficiently, fostering clear asynchronous video communication without the need for live meetings. Our platform simplifies video creation for distributed workforces and remote and hybrid teams.

What types of training videos can I create with HeyGen?

With HeyGen, you can easily produce diverse training videos, including engaging product demos, comprehensive customer training, and effective onboarding modules. Utilize AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities for streamlined video creation.

Can HeyGen help my organization in reducing meeting fatigue?

Absolutely. By enabling the quick creation of professional video messages and visual explanations, HeyGen allows teams to convey information asynchronously, significantly reducing meeting fatigue and improving overall corporate communication.

Does HeyGen support custom branding for my corporate training videos?

Yes, HeyGen offers robust branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo and brand colors into all your corporate communication and training videos. You can also easily add subtitles/captions to enhance accessibility and professionalism during video creation.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo