Create Async Communication Training Videos with AI
Empower your remote and hybrid teams to learn faster with engaging visual explanations using AI avatars, reducing meeting fatigue.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 45-second engaging training video designed for new employees and HR departments, focusing on best practices for onboarding and training using video. This video should adopt a friendly, animated visual style with upbeat audio, made effortlessly by leveraging HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to transform written content into dynamic visual learning.
Produce a concise 30-second corporate communication piece aimed at project managers and corporate professionals, illustrating how short video messages can be used for reducing meeting fatigue. The visual style should be modern and clean, with an upbeat audio track, and the voiceover generation capability in HeyGen can provide professional narration without needing a physical speaker.
Design a 60-second customer training video providing clear visual explanations of a complex product feature for customers and product users. The video should maintain a clean, illustrative visual style with a step-by-step approach, ensuring all viewers can follow along with accurate subtitles/captions generated by HeyGen for accessibility and clarity.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Enhance Training Engagement and Retention.
Leverage AI to create dynamic asynchronous training videos that capture attention and improve knowledge retention for your remote teams.
Scale Training Content and Reach Global Teams.
Effortlessly produce a high volume of asynchronous training videos, expanding your reach to a worldwide audience without geographical limitations.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen facilitate effective asynchronous video communication for remote and hybrid teams?
HeyGen empowers teams to create polished training videos and video messages efficiently, fostering clear asynchronous video communication without the need for live meetings. Our platform simplifies video creation for distributed workforces and remote and hybrid teams.
What types of training videos can I create with HeyGen?
With HeyGen, you can easily produce diverse training videos, including engaging product demos, comprehensive customer training, and effective onboarding modules. Utilize AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities for streamlined video creation.
Can HeyGen help my organization in reducing meeting fatigue?
Absolutely. By enabling the quick creation of professional video messages and visual explanations, HeyGen allows teams to convey information asynchronously, significantly reducing meeting fatigue and improving overall corporate communication.
Does HeyGen support custom branding for my corporate training videos?
Yes, HeyGen offers robust branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo and brand colors into all your corporate communication and training videos. You can also easily add subtitles/captions to enhance accessibility and professionalism during video creation.