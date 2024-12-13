Create App Onboarding Videos That Engage Users

Boost user activation and retention with engaging videos. Create effective in-app guides using HeyGen's AI avatars.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a concise 30-second microvideo aimed at existing users exploring new features, functioning as an interactive guide. Employ a clean, step-by-step visual style with clear Text-to-video from script explanations to demonstrate a key app function.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a professional 60-second SaaS onboarding video targeting business users evaluating a new product, highlighting its core value proposition. Utilize AI avatars in a sleek presentation style to explain complex benefits and how to achieve them.
Example Prompt 3
Design a helpful 25-second video-based tutorial addressing a common user question or troubleshooting tip within the app. The visual and audio style should be calm and reassuring, effectively using Subtitles/captions to ensure clarity and accessibility for all users.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create App Onboarding Videos

Easily create engaging app onboarding videos with AI-powered tools to guide new users and boost activation, simplifying complex features.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Begin by crafting your script. Our "Text-to-video from script" feature allows you to effortlessly transform your text into engaging scenes, making the creation of your "onboarding videos" seamless.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar
Enhance your video with a professional touch. "Choose" from a diverse range of "AI avatars" to present your content, providing a friendly face that guides users through your app's features.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Brand & Voice
Personalize your video with your brand's identity. "Apply" your logo and brand colors using "Branding controls (logo, colors)" to make your "engaging videos" instantly recognizable and professional.
4
Step 4
Export and Deploy
Once perfected, "Export" your video in various formats and resolutions using our "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" feature. Deliver clear, concise instructions to boost "user activation" effectively.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Rapidly Produce High-Quality Onboarding Videos

Quickly generate professional, AI-powered app onboarding videos, streamlining your content creation process and accelerating user time-to-value.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify creating engaging app onboarding videos?

HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create engaging app onboarding videos. With its AI-powered tools and Free Text to Video Generator, you can transform scripts into professional microvideos quickly, streamlining your app onboarding process.

Can HeyGen use AI Avatars and voice actors for customer onboarding videos?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to incorporate realistic AI Avatars and AI Voice Actors into your customer onboarding videos. This capability helps deliver personalized and consistent video-based tutorials to new users, enhancing their learning experience.

How do HeyGen's tools enhance user activation through video-based tutorials?

HeyGen's video creation tool significantly enhances user activation by enabling interactive guides and dynamic onboarding videos. Its features like AI captions generator ensure your content is accessible and effective, leading to better user engagement.

What branding options does HeyGen offer for SaaS onboarding videos?

HeyGen provides robust branding controls for your SaaS onboarding videos, allowing you to maintain brand consistency. You can easily integrate your logo, brand colors, and use customizable templates to make your onboarding videos uniquely yours.

