Create Anti Bribery Training Videos for Unwavering Compliance

Streamline your anti-bribery and corruption training with engaging e-learning courses, easily generated from script using HeyGen's text-to-video.

425/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create a comprehensive 2-minute training video targeting mid-level managers and sales teams operating in international markets, illustrating complex scenarios related to the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and UK Bribery Act. The video should employ realistic, scenario-based visuals, enhanced by HeyGen's AI avatars to portray various characters in high-risk situations, delivered with a direct, informative voiceover.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a 1-minute infographic-style animation for all employees, emphasizing internal controls compliance and proper usage of the Policy Hub and gifts and hospitality register. The visual style should be clear, branded, and use concise text overlays with an encouraging, clear voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's media library/stock support to easily integrate professional icons and graphics that reinforce key processes.
Example Prompt 3
Design a series of engaging 45-second microlearning videos for existing employees, serving as refresher courses on ethical decision-making and preventing bribery. The visual aesthetic should be vibrant and dynamic, featuring quick transitions and an upbeat, concise voiceover. Employ HeyGen's templates & scenes to maintain brand consistency and accelerate production across these short, impactful modules.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Anti-Bribery Training Videos

Design and deploy effective anti-bribery training videos to enhance compliance and mitigate risks within your organization.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Course Foundation
Select a template or start from a script, utilizing HeyGen's text-to-video functionality to build the foundation of your customised training plan for anti-bribery compliance.
2
Step 2
Create Engaging Video Content
Develop your anti-bribery content using HeyGen's AI avatars, transforming complex topics into engaging animated training videos for your employees.
3
Step 3
Apply Brand Identity
Apply HeyGen's branding controls to integrate your logo and corporate colors, ensuring your compliance training videos feature branded elements and align with your organizational integrity.
4
Step 4
Export for Deployment
Export your finished anti-bribery training videos, leveraging HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports to prepare them as SCORM-compliant packages for your Learning Management System.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Clarify Complex Compliance Concepts

.

Simplify intricate anti-bribery regulations and policies into clear, digestible video content for better understanding and adherence.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen training videos be integrated with our existing Learning Management System?

HeyGen supports exporting training videos in various formats, including options compatible with SCORM-compliant Learning Management Systems. This allows for seamless integration into your existing online training infrastructure, making it an effective e-learning solution.

What technical controls does HeyGen provide for branding and content consistency?

HeyGen offers robust branding controls, enabling you to incorporate your company's logo and colors into all training videos. You can also utilize its text-to-video and subtitle generation features to ensure consistent messaging across all your bespoke course options.

Does HeyGen facilitate compliance content creation for regulations like the UK Bribery Act?

HeyGen empowers you to create highly specific anti-bribery and corruption training by converting your detailed scripts into engaging video content using AI avatars and voiceover generation. This allows for clear articulation of requirements under acts like the UK Bribery Act or FCPA, enhancing your overall compliance solution.

Can HeyGen streamline the production of microlearning videos for compliance training?

Absolutely. HeyGen's intuitive platform, with its pre-built templates and text-to-video capabilities, significantly streamlines the creation of microlearning videos. You can quickly transform compliance training scripts into engaging e-learning courses with AI avatars, making frequent content updates efficient.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo