Create Anti Bribery Training Videos for Unwavering Compliance
Streamline your anti-bribery and corruption training with engaging e-learning courses, easily generated from script using HeyGen's text-to-video.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Create a comprehensive 2-minute training video targeting mid-level managers and sales teams operating in international markets, illustrating complex scenarios related to the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and UK Bribery Act. The video should employ realistic, scenario-based visuals, enhanced by HeyGen's AI avatars to portray various characters in high-risk situations, delivered with a direct, informative voiceover.
Develop a 1-minute infographic-style animation for all employees, emphasizing internal controls compliance and proper usage of the Policy Hub and gifts and hospitality register. The visual style should be clear, branded, and use concise text overlays with an encouraging, clear voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's media library/stock support to easily integrate professional icons and graphics that reinforce key processes.
Design a series of engaging 45-second microlearning videos for existing employees, serving as refresher courses on ethical decision-making and preventing bribery. The visual aesthetic should be vibrant and dynamic, featuring quick transitions and an upbeat, concise voiceover. Employ HeyGen's templates & scenes to maintain brand consistency and accelerate production across these short, impactful modules.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create Extensive Compliance Training.
Rapidly develop a wide array of anti-bribery e-learning courses to educate your global workforce efficiently.
Enhance Training Engagement.
Utilize AI-powered video to significantly boost participation and retention in essential anti-bribery and corruption training programs.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen training videos be integrated with our existing Learning Management System?
HeyGen supports exporting training videos in various formats, including options compatible with SCORM-compliant Learning Management Systems. This allows for seamless integration into your existing online training infrastructure, making it an effective e-learning solution.
What technical controls does HeyGen provide for branding and content consistency?
HeyGen offers robust branding controls, enabling you to incorporate your company's logo and colors into all training videos. You can also utilize its text-to-video and subtitle generation features to ensure consistent messaging across all your bespoke course options.
Does HeyGen facilitate compliance content creation for regulations like the UK Bribery Act?
HeyGen empowers you to create highly specific anti-bribery and corruption training by converting your detailed scripts into engaging video content using AI avatars and voiceover generation. This allows for clear articulation of requirements under acts like the UK Bribery Act or FCPA, enhancing your overall compliance solution.
Can HeyGen streamline the production of microlearning videos for compliance training?
Absolutely. HeyGen's intuitive platform, with its pre-built templates and text-to-video capabilities, significantly streamlines the creation of microlearning videos. You can quickly transform compliance training scripts into engaging e-learning courses with AI avatars, making frequent content updates efficient.