Create Annual Planning Videos: Smarter, Faster, Better

Leverage Text-to-video from script to turn your annual plans into engaging, professional videos for business planning.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a concise 45-second video targeted at investors and key stakeholders, outlining the strategic pillars of next year's business planning. The visual style should be sleek and professional, utilizing HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" for a polished look and incorporating relevant stock footage from the media library to illustrate market trends and growth opportunities, all set to a sophisticated, informative audio track.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a vibrant 30-second social media video summarizing the top three annual goals for external audiences, like clients and prospective customers. This video creation should be fast-paced with bold text animations and impactful background music, leveraging the "Text-to-video from script" feature for quick content generation and including "Subtitles/captions" for broader accessibility, ensuring a wide reach and clear message.
Example Prompt 3
Generate an informative 75-second video for senior management, detailing the specific departmental objectives within the overall "create annual planning videos" initiative. The video should adopt a clear, corporate visual style with minimal distractions, featuring an AI avatar presenting data points and key strategies. Ensure the final export is optimized for various platforms using "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports", maintaining a professional and serious tone through a measured voiceover.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create Annual Planning Videos

Effortlessly transform your annual planning objectives into compelling, engaging videos using our AI video generator, ensuring clarity and impact across your team.

Step 1
Paste Your Script or Choose a Template
Start by pasting your annual planning content into our Text-to-video from script editor, or select a pre-designed template from our library to jumpstart your video creation.
Step 2
Add Visuals and AI Avatars
Enhance your message by selecting professional AI avatars to present your plans and add relevant stock media from our library to visually represent key data and goals.
Step 3
Apply Your Branding
Integrate your company's identity by utilizing Branding controls to customize colors, fonts, and add your logo, ensuring your annual planning videos align seamlessly with your corporate image.
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your annual planning video by adding automatic subtitles/captions, then easily Export your video in various Aspect-ratio resizing & exports options for distribution across all your communication channels.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Streamline Strategic Explanations

Quickly produce clear, concise videos to explain complex annual plans, new policies, or procedural changes to your entire organization.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create engaging annual planning videos?

HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly "create annual planning videos" that are truly "engaging". Utilize our "Templates & scenes" and AI-powered tools to transform your "business planning" content into dynamic, professional presentations, significantly reducing traditional "video production" time.

What role do AI avatars play in video creation with HeyGen?

"AI avatars" are central to HeyGen's "AI video generator", enabling you to present your "annual planning videos" with realistic, expressive digital presenters. This feature allows for efficient "text-to-video from script" conversion, bringing your messages to life without the need for traditional filming.

Can I customize the look and feel of my corporate annual planning videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides robust "Branding controls" to ensure your "corporate videos" align perfectly with your company's identity. You can easily incorporate your logo, brand colors, and use various "Templates & scenes" to maintain a consistent and professional aesthetic across all your "video creation".

How does HeyGen simplify video production from a script?

HeyGen revolutionizes "video production" by enabling seamless "text-to-video from script" conversion. Simply input your text, and our "drag-and-drop editor" combined with "Voiceover generation" and "Subtitles/captions" features rapidly generates a polished video, making the process incredibly efficient for any "explainer video" or training content.

