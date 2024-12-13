Create AI Workflow Integration Videos

Automate your video production process and streamline workflows for marketing or training with smart text-to-video from script.

514/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Corporate trainers and HR departments can discover the power of personalized "AI Training Videos" by creating a professional 45-second instructional piece that introduces new employees during HR onboarding. Employ a clean and informative visual style, featuring a friendly "AI avatar" explaining company policies over calming instrumental music. This video should emphasize the seamless creation process and the professional delivery of complex information using HeyGen's advanced "AI avatars."
Example Prompt 2
Sales teams and customer success managers who want to streamline their workflow should produce a persuasive 60-second video showcasing how HeyGen enhances "Sales Pitches" and "Customer Support" communication. The visual and audio style must be modern and crisp, featuring dynamic graphics, an engaging AI voiceover, and automatically generated "Subtitles/captions" for accessibility, ensuring key benefits are clearly articulated to diverse audiences. This demonstration will effectively illustrate the efficiency of personalized video outreach.
Example Prompt 3
For busy entrepreneurs and content creators, craft a trendy 15-second video spotlighting HeyGen as the ultimate "AI Video Generator," capable of producing stunning visuals in minutes. Utilize a visually appealing style with quick cuts and an energetic soundtrack, demonstrating the ease of selecting from various "Templates & scenes" within the platform. This short, impactful video will inspire users to quickly create captivating content without extensive editing.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create AI Workflow Integration Videos

Streamline your internal processes and external communications by effortlessly producing engaging AI videos for workflow integration, training, and more.

1
Step 1
Write Your Script and Generate Voiceover
Start by crafting your video script. Use the text-to-video from script feature to automatically generate an AI voiceover, automating part of your video production process.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Spokesperson
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to represent your brand or message. Select the perfect AI avatar to deliver your content clearly and professionally.
3
Step 3
Add Branding and Visuals
Enhance your video with branding controls by incorporating your company's logo, colors, and other visual elements. This ensures a consistent video production process.
4
Step 4
Generate and Export Your AI Video
Finalize your project and generate your AI video. Utilize aspect-ratio resizing and export options to prepare your AI video for various platforms and audiences.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Enhance Sales & Customer Advocacy

.

Effortlessly produce compelling AI videos featuring customer success stories and testimonials, enhancing your sales pitches and support materials.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the video production process for various needs?

HeyGen is an advanced AI Video Generator that empowers users to create AI workflow integration videos effortlessly. It allows you to automate video production with AI avatars and AI voiceovers from a simple script, significantly streamlining your workflow.

Can HeyGen create custom AI Training Videos for business applications?

Absolutely. HeyGen enables businesses to produce high-quality AI Training Videos and content for HR Onboarding, Marketing Campaigns, and Sales Pitches. You can easily create an AI Spokesperson to deliver your message consistently and effectively.

What creative options are available for AI Video customization in HeyGen?

HeyGen offers extensive creative flexibility for your AI Video projects. You can leverage a wide array of templates, customize AI avatars, utilize advanced AI voiceovers, and apply AI Captions Generator for polished outputs.

How do AI avatars enhance communication in HeyGen videos?

AI avatars in HeyGen provide a professional and engaging presence for your content, from Customer Support to Marketing Campaigns. They can deliver your script with natural expressions and movements, making your message more impactful and personal.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo