Create engaging AI training videos effortlessly with text-to-video technology, featuring customizable templates and seamless voiceover generation.

Explore the technical side of AI video production in this 90-second tutorial aimed at tech enthusiasts and developers. The video will demonstrate the seamless integration of multilingual video translation, allowing for global reach and accessibility. With a sleek and modern visual style, accompanied by a calm and informative audio track, viewers will learn how to utilize HeyGen's media library and stock support to create professional-grade content effortlessly.
Unleash your creativity with a 45-second video designed for content creators and marketers. This narrative will focus on the art of video customization, using HeyGen's templates and scenes to craft unique and engaging stories. The video will feature a vibrant and energetic visual style, paired with an upbeat soundtrack, inspiring viewers to explore the endless possibilities of AI-driven video production.
Join us for a 2-minute deep dive into the world of video analytics, tailored for data-driven professionals and business strategists. This informative video will highlight the importance of understanding viewer engagement and performance metrics, using HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing and exports to optimize content for various platforms. With a clean and professional visual aesthetic, and a clear, authoritative voiceover, this video will equip viewers with the knowledge to make data-informed decisions in their video marketing strategies.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create AI Training Videos

Follow these four simple steps to produce engaging and multilingual AI training videos using HeyGen's powerful features.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by crafting a clear and concise script for your AI training video. Use HeyGen's text-to-video feature to transform your written content into a dynamic video format, ensuring your message is effectively communicated.
2
Step 2
Choose a Video Template
Select from a variety of video templates available in HeyGen to match the style and tone of your training content. This step allows for easy video customization, ensuring your video aligns with your brand's identity.
3
Step 3
Add Multilingual Voiceovers
Enhance your training video by adding multilingual voiceovers using HeyGen's voiceover generation capability. This feature allows you to reach a broader audience by providing content in multiple languages.
4
Step 4
Apply Subtitles and Export
Ensure accessibility by applying subtitles or captions to your video. Once finalized, export your video in the desired format, ready to be shared with your L&D teams or uploaded to your video library for future use.

HeyGen revolutionizes the creation of AI training videos by offering a seamless text-to-video experience, enabling L&D teams to produce multilingual, customized content efficiently.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen facilitate AI training videos?

HeyGen empowers creators to produce AI training videos by utilizing its text-to-video capabilities. With customizable templates and AI avatars, users can easily transform scripts into engaging video content, perfect for L&D teams.

What features does HeyGen offer for video customization?

HeyGen provides extensive video customization options, including branding controls like logo and color integration, as well as a variety of templates and scenes to tailor your video production to specific needs.

Can HeyGen support multilingual video production?

Yes, HeyGen supports multilingual video production through its voiceover generation and video translation features, allowing you to create content that resonates with diverse audiences.

Why choose HeyGen for text-to-video projects?

HeyGen is ideal for text-to-video projects due to its seamless integration of AI avatars and voiceover generation, ensuring high-quality, professional videos that are easy to produce and customize.

