Create Accessibility Design Videos: Easy & Inclusive Content

Effortlessly make your videos digitally accessible for all users by adding precise subtitles and captions with HeyGen.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a 90-second explainer video targeted at video producers and marketing teams, focusing on the critical need for comprehensive audio descriptions to make content accessible for users with disabilities. The video should be engaging, showcasing brief examples of visual content being descriptively narrated, with a clear and expressive voice. Highlight how HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" capability streamlines the creation of effective audio descriptions.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a 2-minute tutorial-style video for educators and corporate trainers, illustrating best practices for creating accessible instructional videos, especially considering users who rely on screen readers. The visual and audio style should be friendly, professional, yet approachable, featuring a presenter. Utilize HeyGen's "AI avatars" to deliver the content, providing a consistent and engaging virtual instructor.
Example Prompt 3
Design a dynamic 45-second marketing video aimed at small business owners and marketing assistants, stressing the importance of pre-production planning for creating accessible video content from the outset. The visual style should be energetic with quick cuts, accompanied by an energetic voice, showing simplified planning stages. Illustrate how HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature can kickstart the accessibility-first planning process.
How to Create Accessibility Design Videos

Design inclusive video content for all users, including those with disabilities, by integrating accessibility features seamlessly into your production workflow.

1
Step 1
Create Your Accessible Script
Begin by drafting a comprehensive script that not only conveys your message clearly but also includes details for visual elements and potential audio descriptions. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to convert your prepared content into an initial video draft, ensuring all critical information is present from the start for accessible video content.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visuals and Voice
Choose an appropriate AI avatar and voiceover that clearly articulate your message. Ensure the chosen avatar's gestures and expressions support the narrative without causing visual confusion, adhering to good video design principles to enhance understanding for all viewers.
3
Step 3
Add Essential Accessibility Features
Enhance your video's reach by integrating key accessibility components. Generate accurate Subtitles/captions directly within HeyGen for hearing-impaired viewers. Consider generating additional voiceovers for descriptive narration using HeyGen's Voiceover generation capability to provide audio descriptions for visual content, making your videos more comprehensive.
4
Step 4
Export Your Inclusive Content
Once all accessibility features are integrated, use HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to produce your final video. Ensure it meets the necessary standards for accessible videos before sharing, making your content available to the widest possible audience and promoting digital inclusivity.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen help create accessible video content?

HeyGen streamlines the process of creating "accessible videos" by providing features like AI avatars and "automatic captions" to enhance "video accessibility" for "users with disabilities".

What features does HeyGen offer to meet Web Content Accessibility Guidelines?

HeyGen supports "Web Content Accessibility Guidelines" (WCAG) compliance by offering "subtitles" and "captions" generation, essential for providing "transcripts" for spoken content. This ensures your "accessible instructional videos" are inclusive.

Can HeyGen videos be understood by screen readers and assistive technologies?

Yes, HeyGen's robust text-to-video capabilities ensure that all spoken dialogue is clearly articulated and available as "captions" and "transcripts", making your "digital accessibility" efforts more effective for "screen readers".

What steps can I take to ensure audio descriptions are integrated into HeyGen videos?

To effectively integrate "audio descriptions" for "video accessibility", HeyGen users can incorporate detailed narrative descriptions directly into their video scripts during "pre-production". This ensures all essential visual information is conveyed for "users with disabilities".

