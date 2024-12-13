Create Accessibility Compliance Videos Effortlessly

Streamline your accessibility compliance videos. Quickly convert scripts into fully accessible videos for all users with disabilities using HeyGen's efficient text-to-video from script feature.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 90-second instructional video for content creators and video editors on practically implementing key video accessibility features. This video should showcase dynamic screen-recording examples, demonstrating the effective use of captions and audio descriptions, with a professional and instructional tone. Utilize HeyGen's Subtitles/captions feature and AI avatars to present clear, actionable steps for enhancing video accessibility.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 2-minute compliance training video targeting HR and legal departments in federal agencies or large corporations, explaining the intricacies of Section 508 requirements for digital content. The video should adopt a professional, corporate aesthetic with clear, authoritative narration delivered by a human-like HeyGen AI avatar, leveraging various Templates & scenes to effectively convey the importance of creating accessibility compliance videos.
Example Prompt 3
Design a concise 45-second awareness video for UX designers and developers, emphasizing the critical role of proactive design and testing videos for accessibility to ensure an inclusive experience for users with disabilities. Employ a modern, clean visual style complemented by an engaging and encouraging voice. This video can effectively utilize HeyGen's Media library/stock support for compelling visuals and leverage Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Accessibility Compliance Videos

Achieve comprehensive digital inclusion by creating video content that meets WCAG and Section 508 standards, ensuring your messages are accessible to everyone.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script for Accessibility
Use HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to plan your content. Develop a narrative that inherently supports video accessibility, ensuring all visual and auditory information is clearly articulated from the start.
2
Step 2
Add Accurate Captions
Integrate precise Subtitles/captions using HeyGen to provide synchronized text for your video. This essential step directly supports captions requirements for deaf or hard-of-hearing audiences.
3
Step 3
Select Comprehensive Audio Descriptions
Utilize HeyGen's Voiceover generation to create detailed narratives for visually impaired users. This key element ensures your video meets rigorous Section 508 requirements for accessibility.
4
Step 4
Export for Universal Compliance
Finalize your video with HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature, ensuring all elements are compliant. Export your media to meet WCAG standards for broad accessibility across platforms.

Use Cases

Simplify Complex Topics for Accessible Education

Produce clear, accessible educational content for complex subjects, ensuring compliance and wider understanding for diverse audiences.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create accessibility compliance videos?

HeyGen empowers you to produce accessible videos by integrating features crucial for compliance. Our platform simplifies the addition of essential elements, ensuring your content meets important video accessibility standards for a wider audience.

Does HeyGen support features for WCAG 2.1 Level AA compliance, like captions and descriptive transcripts?

Yes, HeyGen supports key features for WCAG 2.1 Level AA compliance. You can easily generate and customize closed captioning, making your videos accessible, and utilize text-based equivalents for comprehensive descriptive transcripts.

What tools does HeyGen offer for visually impaired audiences?

HeyGen's robust voiceover generation capabilities can be utilized to add detailed audio descriptions to your videos, providing crucial context for users who are visually impaired. This enhances the overall video accessibility experience for users with disabilities.

How does HeyGen facilitate meeting Section 508 requirements for digital video content?

HeyGen helps you address Section 508 requirements by enabling the creation of videos with integrated accessibility components. Our platform allows for the inclusion of synchronized captions and other textual equivalents, which are fundamental for digital content accessibility.

