Create Access Request Videos Quickly & Easily
Streamline identity governance and help end users gain access to resources by generating impactful videos with our text-to-video from script feature.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 45-second instructional video for IT administrators, highlighting how efficiently they can manage and approve various access requests for different applications. Employ a professional and clean visual style, featuring crisp screen recordings and informative overlays, complemented by a calm, authoritative Text-to-video from script narration.
Create a 60-second tutorial for business users and new hires, guiding them on how to request access for themselves to critical resources to gain access quickly. This video should adopt an engaging, step-by-step visual style with clear on-screen highlighting and an encouraging tone, presented by one of HeyGen's AI avatars for a personalized touch.
Design a 30-second concise video for managers and team leads, illustrating how they can easily create access requests on behalf of others within their team to streamline access to resources. The video should have an efficient, business-oriented visual style with dynamic transitions and precise explanations, augmented by HeyGen's subtitles/captions for accessibility.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Boost Engagement for Access Request Training.
Enhance how end users learn about and complete access request processes with engaging AI-generated training videos.
Develop Access Request Courses for Global Teams.
Quickly create comprehensive video courses to guide employees globally through various access request procedures.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify video creation with AI?
HeyGen empowers users to transform text scripts into engaging videos using realistic AI avatars and advanced text-to-video technology, significantly speeding up content production.
Can I customize the videos created with HeyGen to match my brand?
Absolutely. HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo, brand colors, and choose from various templates and scenes to maintain brand consistency across all your video content.
What options does HeyGen offer for voiceovers and accessibility features?
HeyGen includes robust voiceover generation capabilities, offering diverse AI voices. Additionally, you can easily add subtitles and captions to your videos, enhancing accessibility for a broader audience.
What kind of media resources and export options are available in HeyGen?
HeyGen offers a rich media library and stock support to enrich your videos. You can also effortlessly adjust aspect ratios and export your finished content in various formats suitable for different platforms.