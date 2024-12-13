Create Access Request Videos Quickly & Easily

Streamline identity governance and help end users gain access to resources by generating impactful videos with our text-to-video from script feature.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second instructional video for IT administrators, highlighting how efficiently they can manage and approve various access requests for different applications. Employ a professional and clean visual style, featuring crisp screen recordings and informative overlays, complemented by a calm, authoritative Text-to-video from script narration.
Example Prompt 2
Create a 60-second tutorial for business users and new hires, guiding them on how to request access for themselves to critical resources to gain access quickly. This video should adopt an engaging, step-by-step visual style with clear on-screen highlighting and an encouraging tone, presented by one of HeyGen's AI avatars for a personalized touch.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 30-second concise video for managers and team leads, illustrating how they can easily create access requests on behalf of others within their team to streamline access to resources. The video should have an efficient, business-oriented visual style with dynamic transitions and precise explanations, augmented by HeyGen's subtitles/captions for accessibility.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create Access Request Videos

Simplify the process of requesting access to applications and resources for your end users with engaging, instructional videos.

Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by writing a clear script that outlines the steps for end users to create access request for various resources. Use HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature to automatically generate video from your text.
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose an appropriate "AI avatars" to present the information professionally. This helps guide users on how to gain access to applications, entitlements, or roles they need.
Step 3
Add Visual Elements
Enhance your video with relevant visuals and ensure it aligns with your brand guidelines. Utilize "Branding controls" to incorporate your logo and colors, reinforcing your identity governance standards.
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video is complete, use "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to optimize it for different platforms. Share your new instructional video with your team so users can easily request access for themselves or on behalf of others.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Simplify Complex Access Procedures

Use AI video to break down intricate access request workflows, making them easy for all end users to comprehend and follow.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify video creation with AI?

HeyGen empowers users to transform text scripts into engaging videos using realistic AI avatars and advanced text-to-video technology, significantly speeding up content production.

Can I customize the videos created with HeyGen to match my brand?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo, brand colors, and choose from various templates and scenes to maintain brand consistency across all your video content.

What options does HeyGen offer for voiceovers and accessibility features?

HeyGen includes robust voiceover generation capabilities, offering diverse AI voices. Additionally, you can easily add subtitles and captions to your videos, enhancing accessibility for a broader audience.

What kind of media resources and export options are available in HeyGen?

HeyGen offers a rich media library and stock support to enrich your videos. You can also effortlessly adjust aspect ratios and export your finished content in various formats suitable for different platforms.

