Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Unleash the power of rapid experimentation with a dynamic 30-second video designed for content creators and marketing teams, illustrating how to customize multiple video versions for A/B testing. Employ a modern, upbeat visual and audio style, showcasing how HeyGen's templates & scenes enable quick modifications for split testing different elements.
Optimize your conversion rates by producing a compelling 60-second video aimed at e-commerce managers and lead generation specialists, focusing on the impact of testing and optimization for Calls to Action (CTAs). The video should adopt an informative and results-oriented visual style with a confident voiceover, leveraging HeyGen's voiceover generation to articulate the benefits of A/B testing various CTAs.
Effortlessly enhance viewer engagement by crafting a sleek 40-second video for innovators and tech-savvy professionals, highlighting the simplicity of how to A/B Test AI Videos. This video should feature a futuristic visual style with an energetic background track, demonstrating HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to create and compare different AI-generated content for maximum engagement.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create A/B Testing Videos

Optimize your video campaigns by comparing different versions to boost engagement and conversions, leading to better results.

Step 1
Create Your Base Video
Start by selecting a suitable design from our Templates & scenes to build your primary video version, serving as the control for your A/B test.
Step 2
Customize Key Variables
Duplicate your base video and adjust specific elements for your A/B test. Experiment with different AI avatars or 'Avatars or voice styles' to create distinct versions.
Step 3
Add Targeted Messaging
Integrate diverse 'Calls to Action (CTAs)' within your video script or visual elements. Use our Text-to-video from script feature to ensure your message is clear and compelling in each test variant.
Step 4
Export and Review
Generate and download all your video versions. Utilize Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to prepare your 'optimize your video' variants for various platforms before deployment and analysis.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me A/B test videos effectively?

HeyGen empowers you to create multiple video versions quickly, allowing you to conduct comprehensive A/B testing. You can easily customize elements like AI avatars, voice styles, and Calls to Action (CTAs) to optimize your video content for better conversions and engagement.

What elements can I customize for split testing with HeyGen's AI videos?

With HeyGen, you have full control to customize various elements for effective split testing. Experiment with different AI avatars, voice styles, video thumbnails, and Calls to Action (CTAs) across multiple video versions to discover what resonates best with your audience.

Can HeyGen assist in creating distinct video versions for A/B testing?

Yes, HeyGen is designed to assist you in creating multiple video versions efficiently for A/B testing. You can easily modify AI avatars, voice styles, backgrounds, and Calls to Action across different renditions to optimize your video performance.

Why should I use HeyGen for creating A/B test AI videos?

HeyGen is the ideal platform for creating A/B test AI videos efficiently, enabling rapid iteration and optimization. Its robust features allow you to quickly generate and customize various video components, helping you discover what drives higher conversions and engagement for your campaigns.

