Imagine a dynamic 45-second promotional video aimed at marketing professionals and content creators, showcasing the cutting-edge capabilities of an "AI video generator". Employ a sleek, modern visual aesthetic with fluid transitions, emphasizing the lifelike presence of diverse "AI avatars". The audio track should be a confident and clear "Voiceover generation", underscoring how these avatars can deliver compelling messages without traditional filming.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a concise 30-second instructional video designed for corporate trainers and instructional designers, focusing on building engaging "interactive courses" for effective "eLearning development". The visual approach should be direct and informative, using a split-screen effect to illustrate seamless integration of visual elements from the "Media library/stock support". A friendly, professional narration combined with automatically generated "Subtitles/captions" will ensure accessibility and retention for the audience.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a comprehensive 90-second guide for online course creators and coaches, illustrating how to streamline "course creation" by turning complex ideas into digestible video lessons. The visual presentation should be educational and easy-to-follow, utilizing animated graphics for "Complex Concept Visualization". The narration, generated through HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature, should maintain a clear and explanatory tone, adaptable for various platforms using "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports".
Prompt-Native Video Creation

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a Course Video Generator Works

Transform your educational content into engaging video courses effortlessly. Follow these simple steps to create professional, high-quality learning experiences for your audience.

1
Step 1
Create Your Course Script
Begin by writing or pasting your educational content directly into the platform. Our Text-to-video from script feature will convert your text into a dynamic video.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Visual Instructor
Personalize your course by selecting from a diverse range of AI avatars. These avatars will deliver your script, making your content more engaging.
3
Step 3
Add Voice to Your Script
Bring your script to life with natural-sounding audio using our advanced Voiceover generation feature for clear and engaging narration.
4
Step 4
Apply Branding and Export
Finalize your course video by applying your custom Branding controls, such as logos and colors, before exporting it for seamless integration.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen serve as an AI video generator for course creation?

HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly generate engaging course videos using its advanced AI capabilities. Simply convert your scripts into professional videos featuring realistic AI avatars and synchronized voiceovers, making HeyGen an effective course video generator.

What features does HeyGen offer to streamline eLearning authoring?

HeyGen provides an intuitive platform with customizable templates and branding controls to simplify eLearning authoring. You can quickly design compelling training videos and interactive courses with its user-friendly interface, accelerating your content production.

Can I customize the AI-generated video content with my brand's identity?

Absolutely. HeyGen allows extensive customization for your AI-generated videos, including branding controls to incorporate your logo and specific color schemes. This ensures your online courses and training videos consistently reflect your brand's unique identity.

How does HeyGen support diverse audiences for online courses?

HeyGen supports a global audience by offering robust voiceover generation in numerous languages and automatic subtitles/captions. This capability ensures your online courses are accessible and engaging for learners worldwide, simplifying video localization efforts.

