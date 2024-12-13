Create Stunning Videos with Our Promo Video Maker

Unlock the power of AI video editing tools with our drag-and-drop interface, making video production seamless and efficient.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
In this 60-second course promo, educators and online course creators can leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to transform their content into compelling visual stories. With automatic subtitles and a library of Adobe After Effects templates, your course material will be both accessible and visually stunning, appealing to a diverse audience eager to learn.
Prompt 2
Craft a 30-second promotional masterpiece with HeyGen's extensive media library and stock support, ideal for creative professionals and agencies. Utilize our promo video templates to effortlessly integrate your brand's essence, while the AI video editing tools ensure a polished and professional finish. The result is a visually striking video that stands out on any platform.
Prompt 3
For a comprehensive 90-second overview, businesses can use HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing and exports to tailor their promo videos for various social media channels. This feature is perfect for technical teams looking to maximize reach and engagement. With AI voiceovers and automatic subtitles, your message will be clear and impactful, reaching a global audience with ease.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Use a Course Promo Video Maker

Create engaging course promo videos with ease using our intuitive online video production service.

Step 1
Create with Promo Video Templates
Start by selecting from a variety of professionally designed promo video templates. These templates provide a creative foundation, allowing you to focus on customizing content to suit your course's unique style.
Step 2
Add Your Brand Logos and Colors
Personalize your video by incorporating your brand's logos and colors. This step ensures that your promo video aligns with your brand identity, making it instantly recognizable to your audience.
Step 3
Apply AI Voiceovers and Automatic Subtitles
Enhance your video with AI voiceovers and automatic subtitles. These features provide a professional touch, making your content accessible and engaging for a wider audience.
Step 4
Export for Social Media Channels
Once your video is complete, export it in the optimal format for various social media channels. This ensures your promo video reaches your target audience effectively, maximizing its impact.

HeyGen revolutionizes course promo video creation with its AI video editing tools, offering seamless integration of promo video templates and video editing features for engaging content.

Boost Training Engagement and Retention with AI

Enhance your course promotions with HeyGen's AI-powered video editing features, ensuring higher engagement and retention rates.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify promo video creation?

HeyGen offers a user-friendly promo video maker with a drag-and-drop interface, allowing you to easily incorporate brand logos and colors. With AI video editing tools, you can create professional videos efficiently.

What video editing features does HeyGen provide?

HeyGen provides advanced video editing features, including AI voiceovers and automatic subtitles, ensuring your videos are both engaging and accessible.

Can HeyGen help with promo video templates?

Yes, HeyGen offers a variety of promo video templates that can be customized to fit your brand's style, making it easy to produce high-quality content quickly.

Why choose HeyGen for online video production?

HeyGen is an excellent choice for online video production, offering comprehensive tools like text-to-video from script and a media library, all designed to streamline your creative process.

