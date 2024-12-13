Course Preview Video Generator: Create Engaging Promos

Craft compelling course preview videos instantly. Leverage Text-to-video from script capability to engage learners effectively.

Example Prompt 1
Imagine a 60-second instructional video designed for corporate trainers and HR departments, adopting an informative, clean, and modern visual aesthetic complemented by an authoritative AI voiceover. This video will illustrate how easily they can transform written content into impactful training videos using HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a dynamic 30-second explainer video for small business owners and educators, showcasing a vibrant, upbeat visual style and a friendly, energetic voiceover. This video should highlight the rapid video creation process by utilizing HeyGen's extensive templates & scenes to quickly communicate product benefits or educational concepts.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a sleek 50-second on-brand video targeting marketing teams and content creators, featuring a consistent visual identity and persuasive audio style with diverse voice options. The objective is to demonstrate how HeyGen's powerful voiceover generation ensures brand consistency and global reach for all their content needs.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Course Preview Video Generator Works

Easily create engaging course preview videos with AI, transforming text into dynamic visual content that attracts learners and showcases your offerings.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script
Input your course preview script into the generator. Our smart platform uses advanced "Text-to-video from script" technology to prepare your content for visual transformation.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar and Scene
Enhance your presentation by choosing from a diverse library of "AI avatars" to represent your brand. Complement your chosen avatar with a suitable template or custom scene to set the perfect visual tone.
3
Step 3
Customize and Brand
Refine your video with easy-to-use editing tools. Apply your "Branding controls (logo, colors)" to ensure your course preview aligns perfectly with your brand identity and style.
4
Step 4
Generate and Export
Finalize your professional course preview video. With a single click, render and "export" your high-resolution MP4 file, ready to share across all your learning platforms and marketing channels.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify AI video creation?

HeyGen serves as a powerful AI video generator, allowing users to effortlessly transform text-to-video. Our smart automation streamlines the video creation process, making it easy to produce high-quality content.

Can HeyGen produce engaging training videos?

Yes, HeyGen is an ideal course preview video generator, perfect for creating professional training videos and explainer video content. Utilize our diverse AI avatars and AI voiceovers to deliver impactful learning experiences.

What features ensure my videos are on-brand?

HeyGen provides extensive branding controls to ensure your video creation aligns with your corporate identity. Easily customize templates and leverage editing tools to produce professional, on-brand videos consistent with your messaging.

How quickly can HeyGen generate videos for a global audience?

HeyGen's efficient platform enables rapid video creation, supporting over 140+ languages for a truly global reach. All videos are exported as high-resolution MP4 files, ready for immediate distribution across any platform.

