Course Preview Video Generator: Create Engaging Promos
Craft compelling course preview videos instantly. Leverage Text-to-video from script capability to engage learners effectively.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Imagine a 60-second instructional video designed for corporate trainers and HR departments, adopting an informative, clean, and modern visual aesthetic complemented by an authoritative AI voiceover. This video will illustrate how easily they can transform written content into impactful training videos using HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability.
Produce a dynamic 30-second explainer video for small business owners and educators, showcasing a vibrant, upbeat visual style and a friendly, energetic voiceover. This video should highlight the rapid video creation process by utilizing HeyGen's extensive templates & scenes to quickly communicate product benefits or educational concepts.
Develop a sleek 50-second on-brand video targeting marketing teams and content creators, featuring a consistent visual identity and persuasive audio style with diverse voice options. The objective is to demonstrate how HeyGen's powerful voiceover generation ensures brand consistency and global reach for all their content needs.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Create More Engaging Courses.
Efficiently produce high-quality course preview videos to expand your course catalog and reach a global audience with compelling content.
Boost Learning Engagement.
Enhance learner participation and knowledge retention by transforming complex course materials into dynamic AI-generated video previews.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify AI video creation?
HeyGen serves as a powerful AI video generator, allowing users to effortlessly transform text-to-video. Our smart automation streamlines the video creation process, making it easy to produce high-quality content.
Can HeyGen produce engaging training videos?
Yes, HeyGen is an ideal course preview video generator, perfect for creating professional training videos and explainer video content. Utilize our diverse AI avatars and AI voiceovers to deliver impactful learning experiences.
What features ensure my videos are on-brand?
HeyGen provides extensive branding controls to ensure your video creation aligns with your corporate identity. Easily customize templates and leverage editing tools to produce professional, on-brand videos consistent with your messaging.
How quickly can HeyGen generate videos for a global audience?
HeyGen's efficient platform enables rapid video creation, supporting over 140+ languages for a truly global reach. All videos are exported as high-resolution MP4 files, ready for immediate distribution across any platform.