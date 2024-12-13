Course Launch Video Maker: Elevate Your Content Creation

Transform your course launch with AI avatars and interactive videos, ensuring brand consistency and engaging learning experiences.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Prompt 1
Craft a compelling 45-second promotional video for your course launch, targeting tech-savvy professionals eager to upskill. Leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to seamlessly transform your course outline into a visually stunning presentation. The video will feature sleek, modern graphics and a professional audio track, appealing to a discerning audience that values cutting-edge technology and innovation.
Prompt 2
Introduce your latest course offering with a 30-second video designed for social media platforms, aimed at young adults and lifelong learners. Utilize HeyGen's templates & scenes to quickly assemble a visually appealing narrative that showcases the course's benefits. The video will have a lively and upbeat audio style, ensuring it stands out in crowded feeds and encourages viewers to learn more.
Prompt 3
Engage potential students with a 90-second in-depth course overview video, perfect for online learning platforms. Employ HeyGen's media library/stock support to enrich your video with high-quality visuals that complement your course content. The video will feature a clear and informative voiceover, guiding viewers through the course structure and learning outcomes, making it ideal for those seeking comprehensive educational experiences.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Use a Course Launch Video Maker

Create engaging and professional course launch videos with ease using our intuitive video creation tool.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by drafting a compelling script for your course launch video. Use the text-to-video feature to seamlessly convert your script into a visual format, ensuring your message is clear and engaging.
2
Step 2
Choose a Template
Select from a variety of video templates to give your course launch video a professional look. These templates are designed to maintain brand consistency and enhance the visual appeal of your content.
3
Step 3
Add Voiceover
Enhance your video with a voiceover generated by our AI avatars. This feature allows you to add a human touch to your video, making it more relatable and engaging for your audience.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video is complete, export it in the desired aspect ratio and format. Share your course launch video across platforms to reach a wider audience and maximize engagement.

Use Cases

HeyGen's course launch video maker leverages AI to streamline video creation, ensuring engaging and interactive content that captivates learners. With tools like AI video generators and video templates, educators can efficiently produce high-quality videos that maintain brand consistency and reach a global audience.

Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes

Quickly produce captivating social media content using HeyGen's video creation tools to increase course visibility and attract more learners.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen assist in creating a course launch video?

HeyGen offers a comprehensive video creation tool that simplifies the process of making course launch videos. With features like AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, you can easily transform your script into a professional video that maintains brand consistency.

What makes HeyGen's AI video generator unique?

HeyGen's AI video generator stands out with its ability to create interactive videos using AI avatars and voiceover generation. This ensures engaging content that can be customized with branding controls like logos and colors.

Can HeyGen support collaborative editing for video projects?

Yes, HeyGen facilitates collaborative editing by providing a platform where teams can work together seamlessly. With multimedia tools and video templates, it ensures efficient project-based learning and creative video production.

Does HeyGen offer tools for adding subtitles and captions?

Absolutely, HeyGen includes features for generating subtitles and captions, enhancing accessibility and engagement. This is complemented by AI-powered translation, making your videos suitable for a global audience.

