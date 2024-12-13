Course Highlights Video Maker: Create Engaging Course Previews

Automatically generate captivating course highlights online using AI, enhancing your content with seamless Voiceover generation.

Create a vibrant 45-second promotional video targeting prospective students and professionals looking to upskill, showcasing the most impactful moments of an online course. The visual style should be dynamic and engaging, using modern animations and energetic transitions, complemented by a clear and enthusiastic voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to present key benefits and testimonials, making the "course highlights video maker" process feel cutting-edge and accessible.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Design a professional 60-second summary video for educators and content creators, designed to distill complex webinars or long lectures into an easily digestible format. The visual aesthetic should be clean and informative, with a calm, authoritative voice guiding the viewer through the essential points. Leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to efficiently transform written summaries into compelling visuals, acting as a powerful "highlight video maker" tool.
Prompt 2
Produce a concise 30-second inspiring video aimed at busy instructors and small business owners, demonstrating the effortless creation of captivating video content. Visually, the video should be fast-paced and visually appealing, with uplifting background music and a friendly, encouraging voice. Emphasize HeyGen's innovative voiceover generation feature to add polished narration effortlessly, highlighting its power as an "AI Highlight Video Maker" for quick, high-quality output.
Prompt 3
Develop a bright and engaging 15-second social media clip for marketers and content creators seeking shareable content, extracting powerful snippets from longer videos. The visual style must be highly appealing with energetic music, featuring prominent text overlays for silent viewing. Incorporate HeyGen's automatic subtitles/captions to ensure maximum reach and accessibility, effectively acting as an "online video editor" for quick, impactful edits.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Make Course Highlights Videos

Effortlessly transform your course content into engaging highlight videos using our intuitive AI video maker, designed to capture key moments and boost learner engagement.

1
Step 1
Upload Your Course Videos
Begin by uploading your course recordings or raw footage using our media library. Our platform supports various formats, making it simple to get started with your highlight video maker project.
2
Step 2
Automatically Generate Highlights
Leverage our AI features to automatically generate highlights from your uploaded course material. The system intelligently identifies key sections, streamlining the process of creating engaging video highlights.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Highlight Video
Refine your highlight video by adding subtitles/captions for accessibility and impact. Enhance your message and ensure clear understanding for all viewers, perfecting your final course highlights video.
4
Step 4
Export Your Final Course Highlights
Once satisfied, export your course highlights video in your desired aspect ratio and resolution. Our aspect-ratio resizing & exports tools ensure your finished video is ready to share online.

Use Cases

HeyGen is an AI Highlight Video Maker, perfect for generating course highlights. Our online video editor helps you automatically create engaging highlights using AI, making your course content shine.

Promote Courses with Social Media Videos

Quickly turn course highlights into captivating social media videos and clips, boosting visibility and attracting more prospective students.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify creating highlight videos?

HeyGen's AI Highlight Video Maker leverages advanced AI Features to automatically generate compelling video highlights, transforming raw footage into engaging content effortlessly for any online platform.

Can I customize the look and feel of my highlight videos with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust online video editor tools, including customizable templates and scenes, along with branding controls like logos and colors, to ensure your highlight videos perfectly match your aesthetic.

What types of content can I use to generate highlights using HeyGen?

HeyGen allows you to generate highlights from various content types, including existing video footage, podcast audio (through transcription), or even new screens recordings, making it a versatile online tool for any creator.

What advanced features does HeyGen offer for video makers?

As a comprehensive AI video maker, HeyGen enhances creation with AI avatars, text-to-video capabilities, and realistic voiceover generation, allowing you to produce professional videos with powerful AI Features quickly.

