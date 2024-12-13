Create Stunning Videos with Our Promo Video Maker

Effortlessly craft engaging promo videos using AI avatars and a drag-and-drop interface to boost your brand identity across social media channels.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Prompt 1
In just 60 seconds, craft a compelling video ad with HeyGen's drag-and-drop interface, designed for marketers aiming to boost their product's visibility. This video will leverage HeyGen's promo video templates, offering a vibrant and energetic visual style that captures attention. With automatic subtitles, your message will be clear and accessible, making it ideal for diverse social media channels.
Prompt 2
Engage your audience with a 30-second video ad that highlights your brand's story using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature. Targeted at creative professionals, this video will employ a cinematic visual style, incorporating stock footage from HeyGen's media library. The seamless integration of AI voiceovers will add a professional touch, ensuring your brand's narrative is both compelling and memorable.
Prompt 3
Produce a 45-second promo video that emphasizes your brand's innovative edge with HeyGen's AI avatars. Aimed at tech-savvy entrepreneurs, this video will feature a futuristic visual style, utilizing HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing for optimal viewing across all devices. The inclusion of subtitles/captions will ensure your message is accessible, making it perfect for reaching a global audience.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Use a Coupon Video Maker

Create engaging promo videos effortlessly with our AI-powered tools.

1
Step 1
Select a Promo Video Template
Begin by choosing from a variety of promo video templates that align with your brand identity. These templates provide a solid foundation for your video, ensuring a professional look and feel.
2
Step 2
Add AI Voiceovers
Enhance your video with AI-generated voiceovers. This feature allows you to add clear and engaging narration, making your message more impactful and accessible.
3
Step 3
Incorporate Royalty-Free Assets
Utilize our extensive media library to incorporate royalty-free assets such as stock footage and images. This enriches your video content and maintains a high-quality visual standard.
4
Step 4
Export to Social Media Channels
Once your video is complete, easily export it in the desired aspect ratio for various social media channels. This ensures your promo video reaches your audience in the most effective format.

HeyGen revolutionizes coupon video creation with its AI video editor, offering promo video templates and video editing tools to craft engaging video ads effortlessly. Leverage AI features like automatic subtitles and AI voiceovers to enhance brand identity across social media channels.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

Highlight customer testimonials in your coupon videos to build trust and drive sales.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify promo video creation?

HeyGen streamlines promo video creation with its AI video editor, offering a drag-and-drop interface and a variety of promo video templates. This allows users to easily craft engaging videos that align with their brand identity.

What AI features does HeyGen offer for video editing?

HeyGen provides advanced AI features such as AI voiceovers and automatic subtitles, enhancing the video editing process by making it more efficient and accessible for users.

Can HeyGen help maintain brand identity in videos?

Yes, HeyGen supports brand identity by allowing users to incorporate branding controls like logos and colors, ensuring that each video reflects the unique style of the brand.

What resources does HeyGen provide for creating video ads?

HeyGen offers a comprehensive media library with royalty-free assets and stock footage, making it easy to create professional video ads tailored for various social media channels.

