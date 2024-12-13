Create Stunning Videos with Our Promo Video Maker
Effortlessly craft engaging promo videos using AI avatars and a drag-and-drop interface to boost your brand identity across social media channels.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
In just 60 seconds, craft a compelling video ad with HeyGen's drag-and-drop interface, designed for marketers aiming to boost their product's visibility. This video will leverage HeyGen's promo video templates, offering a vibrant and energetic visual style that captures attention. With automatic subtitles, your message will be clear and accessible, making it ideal for diverse social media channels.
Engage your audience with a 30-second video ad that highlights your brand's story using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature. Targeted at creative professionals, this video will employ a cinematic visual style, incorporating stock footage from HeyGen's media library. The seamless integration of AI voiceovers will add a professional touch, ensuring your brand's narrative is both compelling and memorable.
Produce a 45-second promo video that emphasizes your brand's innovative edge with HeyGen's AI avatars. Aimed at tech-savvy entrepreneurs, this video will feature a futuristic visual style, utilizing HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing for optimal viewing across all devices. The inclusion of subtitles/captions will ensure your message is accessible, making it perfect for reaching a global audience.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
HeyGen revolutionizes coupon video creation with its AI video editor, offering promo video templates and video editing tools to craft engaging video ads effortlessly. Leverage AI features like automatic subtitles and AI voiceovers to enhance brand identity across social media channels.
High-performing ad creation in minutes with AI video.
Quickly produce captivating coupon videos using AI-driven tools, ensuring high engagement and conversion rates.
Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes.
Create dynamic coupon videos tailored for social media channels, boosting visibility and brand awareness.
How does HeyGen simplify promo video creation?
HeyGen streamlines promo video creation with its AI video editor, offering a drag-and-drop interface and a variety of promo video templates. This allows users to easily craft engaging videos that align with their brand identity.
What AI features does HeyGen offer for video editing?
HeyGen provides advanced AI features such as AI voiceovers and automatic subtitles, enhancing the video editing process by making it more efficient and accessible for users.
Can HeyGen help maintain brand identity in videos?
Yes, HeyGen supports brand identity by allowing users to incorporate branding controls like logos and colors, ensuring that each video reflects the unique style of the brand.
What resources does HeyGen provide for creating video ads?
HeyGen offers a comprehensive media library with royalty-free assets and stock footage, making it easy to create professional video ads tailored for various social media channels.