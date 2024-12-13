Create Stunning Videos with Our Promo Video Maker
Effortlessly craft engaging promo videos using AI avatars and a drag-and-drop interface for seamless video creation.
Explore Examples
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Engage your audience with a 30-second product launch video crafted with HeyGen's promo video templates. Perfect for small business owners and entrepreneurs, this video will utilize a drag-and-drop interface to seamlessly integrate your product images and royalty-free assets. The visual style will be vibrant and energetic, capturing the excitement of your new product, while the audio will feature upbeat music from HeyGen's media library to keep viewers hooked.
Introduce your latest video ad campaign with a 60-second narrative using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature. Targeted at digital marketers and content creators, this video will employ automatic subtitles to ensure accessibility across all social media channels. The visual style will be clean and professional, with a focus on storytelling through AI avatars, while the audio will include a custom voiceover to match your brand's tone.
Showcase your brand's story in a 90-second video designed for corporate presentations and investor pitches. Utilizing HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports, this video will be tailored for various platforms, ensuring a consistent look and feel. The visual style will be sophisticated and polished, incorporating your brand's logos and fonts, while the audio will feature a compelling narrative delivered through AI voiceovers, making it ideal for business executives and stakeholders.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen revolutionizes promo video creation with its AI video editor, offering a seamless drag-and-drop interface and royalty-free assets to craft compelling video ads and product launches effortlessly.
High-performing ad creation in minutes with AI video.
Leverage HeyGen's AI video editor to quickly produce high-impact promo videos that captivate audiences and drive engagement.
Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes.
Effortlessly create eye-catching social media content using HeyGen's promo video templates and AI-generated titles.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify promo video creation?
HeyGen streamlines promo video creation with its intuitive drag-and-drop interface and a wide range of promo video templates. This allows users to effortlessly craft engaging videos tailored to their brand's needs.
What features does HeyGen's AI video editor offer?
HeyGen's AI video editor provides advanced features like AI-generated titles, automatic subtitles, and AI voiceovers, making it a powerful tool for creating professional-quality videos with minimal effort.
Can I customize my videos with HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen allows for extensive customization, including the use of brand logos and fonts, ensuring your promo videos align perfectly with your brand identity.
Why choose HeyGen for video ads?
HeyGen is ideal for video ads as it offers a comprehensive media library with royalty-free assets and supports easy exports to various social media channels, enhancing your marketing reach.