Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Engage your audience with a 30-second product launch video crafted with HeyGen's promo video templates. Perfect for small business owners and entrepreneurs, this video will utilize a drag-and-drop interface to seamlessly integrate your product images and royalty-free assets. The visual style will be vibrant and energetic, capturing the excitement of your new product, while the audio will feature upbeat music from HeyGen's media library to keep viewers hooked.
Introduce your latest video ad campaign with a 60-second narrative using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature. Targeted at digital marketers and content creators, this video will employ automatic subtitles to ensure accessibility across all social media channels. The visual style will be clean and professional, with a focus on storytelling through AI avatars, while the audio will include a custom voiceover to match your brand's tone.
Showcase your brand's story in a 90-second video designed for corporate presentations and investor pitches. Utilizing HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports, this video will be tailored for various platforms, ensuring a consistent look and feel. The visual style will be sophisticated and polished, incorporating your brand's logos and fonts, while the audio will feature a compelling narrative delivered through AI voiceovers, making it ideal for business executives and stakeholders.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Use a Coupon Promo Video Maker

Create engaging coupon promo videos effortlessly with our intuitive tools and features.

Step 1
Select a Promo Video Template
Begin by choosing from a variety of promo video templates designed to highlight your coupon offers. These templates provide a creative foundation, making it easy to start your video project.
Step 2
Add Your Brand Logos and Fonts
Personalize your video by incorporating your brand's logos and fonts. This ensures that your promo video aligns with your brand identity, creating a cohesive and professional look.
Step 3
Apply AI-Generated Titles
Enhance your video with AI-generated titles that capture attention and convey your message clearly. These titles are designed to complement your video content seamlessly.
Step 4
Export for Social Media Channels
Once your video is complete, export it in the optimal format for various social media channels. This ensures your coupon promo video reaches your audience effectively, maximizing engagement.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify promo video creation?

HeyGen streamlines promo video creation with its intuitive drag-and-drop interface and a wide range of promo video templates. This allows users to effortlessly craft engaging videos tailored to their brand's needs.

What features does HeyGen's AI video editor offer?

HeyGen's AI video editor provides advanced features like AI-generated titles, automatic subtitles, and AI voiceovers, making it a powerful tool for creating professional-quality videos with minimal effort.

Can I customize my videos with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen allows for extensive customization, including the use of brand logos and fonts, ensuring your promo videos align perfectly with your brand identity.

Why choose HeyGen for video ads?

HeyGen is ideal for video ads as it offers a comprehensive media library with royalty-free assets and supports easy exports to various social media channels, enhancing your marketing reach.

