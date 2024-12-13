Create a heartwarming 60-second "couple anniversary video maker" tribute, designed specifically for your partner, by compiling cherished photos from your "Photo albums" into a beautiful montage. The visual style should be soft and romantic, featuring a warm color palette and gentle transitions, perfectly complemented by a tender, instrumental piano "background music". Utilize HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature to weave in personal anecdotes and a heartfelt message that narrates your journey together.

